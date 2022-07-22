Youth Baseball: Red Land 9u All-Star team rides local support into Cal Ripken World Series

They’ve grown up hearing the stories of Red Land’s 2015 run in the Little League World Series, watching their heroes grow and win a state championship for the Patriots in 2019 and return to the finals in 2021.

Now it’s their turn.

A talented and cohesive Red Land 9u All-Star team captured the Cal Ripken Middle Atlantic Regional championship last week, punching a ticket to the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth League World Series scheduled from July 29 to Aug. 7 in Stuart, Florida.

“We’ve been a good ball club for three years,” said Kenny Glass, the team’s head coach. “This year, it’s been really neat to see their skills really develop.”

The developing skills have fueled Red Land to an 18-2 record, bumping the group’s collective three-year record to 45-4. Red Land, which won the Pennsylvania Cal Ripken District 10 title and hosted the Northwest Pennsylvania tournament, fell to Methacton Audubon in the state final and dropped a pool-play opener to Pennsbury in the regional tournament at La Plata, Maryland, before rattling off six straight wins en route to the regional title, a run that included a 9-3 victory over Methacton in the semifinals and an 8-5 triumph over East Brunswick (New Jersey) for the championship and a World Series berth.

It’s the culmination of time spent together on the baseball diamond, in different sports throughout the year — through football, wrestling, basketball or soccer — and in the community, where the 12 players live in relatively close proximity.

“These kids know each other,” Glass said. “They have each other’s back. What really stands out to me is how good teammates they’ve become.”

According to Glass, each of the players has contributed to the run. Left fielder Bryce Dunchock caught the final out in the district championship game. Center fielder/pitcher Asher Burke threw the final pitch against Methacton in the regional semifinals. Pitcher Jack Zengerle hit a double in the regional championship game. Glass, whose son Bowen plays first base, has savored the journey alongside assistants Luke Cox, Mike Zengerle and Matt Maniskas.

“It’s been special, going the journey with (Bowen),” Kenny Glass said. “I consider all my players sons through baseball.”

Glass, a former ballplayer at Elizabethtown College, is an assistant coach with Red Land’s varsity team and a self-proclaimed student of the game. Aside from the commitment he’s seen from the players and their families, the team’s support from the community has stuck with him, especially in the lead-up to the team’s sendoff scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Red Land Youth Baseball Complex.

“The thing that has struck me,” Glass said, “is what a tight-knit community this is.”

Glass cited the words of encouragement adorning local businesses’ billboards across Lewisberry as literal signs of solidarity. Those businesses have also poured money into a Donor Box that the league set up to help defray the thousands of dollars required to cover the families’ travel and lodging expenses during the tournament. Jenkins Financial set up a donor match, and the Blue Sky Tavern hosted a fundraiser night Thursday, donating 10% of its food sales.

Along with the litany of local businesses lining up with sponsorships, players from Red Land’s recent past, and recent success, have reached out to the next generation of players who lined the fields and followed their run to the state championship game a year earlier.

“These kids have kind of taken these boys under their wing,” Glass said of the Patriot alumni. “The boys look up to them like heroes. They’re starstruck. When Benny Montgomery or Cole Wagner comes up to you and knows your name, that means something.”