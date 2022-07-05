Youth Baseball: 2022 Pennsylvania Cal Ripken State Tournament scores and schedule (July 5)

Here are the Cal Ripken state tournament results and schedules for tournaments featuring local teams.
12u
At Methacton-Audobon
Saturday
Upper Allen 10, Central Dauphin 6
Exeter 16, Kimberton 1
Red Land 6, Daniel Boone 1
Methacton-Audobon 15, Roslyn 4
Mifflin County 10, Langhorne 7
Central Dauphin White 11, Big Spring 0
Harleysville 14, Juniata County 3
Manchester Township 8, Lower Dauphin 0
Central Dauphin Green 6, Exeter 0
Methacton-Audobon 5, Daniel Boone 2
Upper Allen 24, Kimberton 0
Central Dauphin White 10, Langhorne 2
Mifflin County 7, Big Spring 5
Harleysville 12, Lower Dauphin 1
Manchester Township 4, Juniata County 1
Sunday
Juniata County 12, Lower Dauphin 1
Langhorne 12, Big Spring 0
Central Dauphin White 6, Mifflin County 1
Methacton-Audobon 9, Red Land 8
Roslyn 8, Daniel Boone 2
Central Dauphin Green 13, Kimberton 1
Harleysville 11, Manchester Township 0
Upper Allen 10, Exeter, 0
First-round bracket games
Langhorne 15, Red Land 0
Mifflin County 4, Rosylin 2
Central Dauphin Greeen 9, Juniata County 3
Manchester Township 11, Exeter 1
Monday
Quarterfinals
Upper Allen 11, Langhorne 3
Methacton-Audobon 3, Manchester Township 1
Mifflin County 9, Harleysville 4
Central Dauphin White 12, Central Dauphin Green 0
Semifinals
Mifflin County 5, Upper Allen 0
Central Dauphin White 10, Methacton-Audobon 1
Tuesday
Championship
Mifflin County vs. Central Dauphin White, 5 p.m.
11u
At Kimberton
Friday
Harleysville 3, Central Perk 2
Kimberton 11, Daniel Boone 7
MARA 10, Whitpain 3
Cedar Cliff 5, Central Dauphin Green 0
Central Dauphin White 110, Mifflin County 0
Cumberland Valley 9, Upper Allen 7
Saturday
Whitpain 7, Mifflin County 3
Upper Allen 13, Daniel Boone 3
Central Dauphin White 7, MARA 2
Harleysville 3, Central Dauphin Green 2
Cedar Cliff vs. Central Perk, 5 p.m.
Cumberland Valley 4, Kimberton 1
Sunday
Central Perk 9, Central Dauphin Green 0
MARA 13, Mifflin County 8
Cumberland Valley 11, Daniel Boone 1
Upper Allen 3, Kimberton 2
Cedar Cliff 8, Harleysville 1
Central Dauphin White 11, Whitpain 2
First-round bracket games
Central Perk 7, MARA 5
Upper Allen 8, Cedar Cliff 1
Monday
Semifinals
Cumberland Valley 10, Central Perk 9
Central Dauphin White 8, Upper Allen 3
Championship
Central Dauphin White 15, Cumberland Valley 5
10u
At Upper Allen
Saturday
Upper Allen 6, Flood City 5
Harleysville 7, Red Land 2
Cedar Cliff 13, Exeter 5
Upper Allen 14, Lower Dauphin 1
Central Dauphin 13, Mifflin County 0
Wilson 14, Juniata County 2
MARA 15, Brandywine 0
Cumberland Valley 4, Waynesboro 1
Flood City 12, Pine Forge 0
Cedar Cliff 8, Mifflin County 5
Central Dauphin 12, Exeter 2
Brandywine 13, Waynesboro 0
Red Land 3, Wilson 2
Harleysville 15, Juniata County 0
MARA 13, Cumberland Valley 6
Lower Dauphin 6, Pine Forge 5
Sunday
Mifflin County 16, Exeter 1
Central Dauphin 7, Cedar Cliff 1
Upper Allen 7, Pine Forge 1
Flood City 11, Lower Dauphin 0
MARA 18, Waynesboro 0
Cumberland Valley 7, Brandywine 6
Red Land 12, Juniata 2
Harleysville 7, Wilson 5
First-round bracket games
Mifflin County 9, Cumberland Valley 2
Flood City 2, Wilson 0
Lower Dauphin 6, Red Land 5
Cedar Cliff 12, Brandywine 2
Monday
Quarterfinals
Upper Allen 10, Mifflin County 0
Cedar Cliff 10, Harleysville 6
MARA 11, Lower Dauphin 1
Flood City 5, Central Dauphin 0
Semifinals
Upper Allen 9, Cedar Cliff 7
MARA 5, Flood City 2
Tuesday
Championship
Upper Allen vs. MARA, 6 p.m.
9u
At Red Land
Saturday
Red Land 12, Cumberland Valley 2
Upper Allen 8, Spring-Ford 2
Exeter 20, Central Dauphin 4
Mechacton-Audobon 13, Manchester 10
Red Land 26, Kimberton 4
Spring-Ford 11, Mifflin County 1
Exeter 6, Harleysville 2
Methacton-Audobon 7, Wilson 3
Upper Allen 23, Mifflin County 9
Cumberland Valley 13, Kimberton 1
Manchester 15, Wilson 4
Central Dauphin 11, Harleysville 1
Sunday
First-round bracket games
Spring-Ford 18. Kimberton 8
Cumberland Valley 12, Mifflin County 2
Central Dauphin 10, Wilson 0
Harleysville 3, Manchester 1
Quarterfinals
Exeter 17, Spring-Ford 5
Methacton-Audobon 18, Cumberland Valley 7
Central Dauphin 12, Upper Allen 1
Red Land 11, Harleysville 1
Monday
Semifinals
Methacton-Audobon 12, Exeter 8
Red Land 6, Central Dauphin 5
Championship
Methacton-Audobon 15, Red Land 1