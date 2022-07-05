 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Youth Baseball: 2022 Pennsylvania Cal Ripken State Tournament scores and schedule (July 5)

  • 0
Cal Ripken Youth Baseball logo

Here are the Cal Ripken state tournament results and schedules for tournaments featuring local teams.

12u

At Methacton-Audobon

Saturday

Upper Allen 10, Central Dauphin 6

Exeter 16, Kimberton 1

Red Land 6, Daniel Boone 1

Methacton-Audobon 15, Roslyn 4

Mifflin County 10, Langhorne 7

Central Dauphin White 11, Big Spring 0

Harleysville 14, Juniata County 3

Manchester Township 8, Lower Dauphin 0

Central Dauphin Green 6, Exeter 0

Methacton-Audobon 5, Daniel Boone 2

Upper Allen 24, Kimberton 0

People are also reading…

Central Dauphin White 10, Langhorne 2

Mifflin County 7, Big Spring 5

Harleysville 12, Lower Dauphin 1

Manchester Township 4, Juniata County 1

Sunday

Juniata County 12, Lower Dauphin 1

Langhorne 12, Big Spring 0

Central Dauphin White 6, Mifflin County 1

Methacton-Audobon 9, Red Land 8

Roslyn 8, Daniel Boone 2

Central Dauphin Green 13, Kimberton 1

Harleysville 11, Manchester Township 0

Upper Allen 10, Exeter, 0

First-round bracket games

Langhorne 15, Red Land 0

Mifflin County 4, Rosylin 2

Central Dauphin Greeen 9, Juniata County 3

Manchester Township 11, Exeter 1

Monday

Quarterfinals

Upper Allen 11, Langhorne 3

Methacton-Audobon 3, Manchester Township 1

Mifflin County 9, Harleysville 4

Central Dauphin White 12, Central Dauphin Green 0

Semifinals

Mifflin County 5, Upper Allen 0

Central Dauphin White 10, Methacton-Audobon 1

Tuesday

Championship

Mifflin County vs. Central Dauphin White, 5 p.m.

11u

At Kimberton

Friday

Harleysville 3, Central Perk 2

Kimberton 11, Daniel Boone 7

MARA 10, Whitpain 3

Cedar Cliff 5, Central Dauphin Green 0

Central Dauphin White 110, Mifflin County 0

Cumberland Valley 9, Upper Allen 7

Saturday

Whitpain 7, Mifflin County 3

Upper Allen 13, Daniel Boone 3

Central Dauphin White 7, MARA 2

Harleysville 3, Central Dauphin Green 2

Cedar Cliff vs. Central Perk, 5 p.m.

Cumberland Valley 4, Kimberton 1

Sunday

Central Perk 9, Central Dauphin Green 0

MARA 13, Mifflin County 8

Cumberland Valley 11, Daniel Boone 1

Upper Allen 3, Kimberton 2

Cedar Cliff 8, Harleysville 1

Central Dauphin White 11, Whitpain 2

First-round bracket games

Central Perk 7, MARA 5

Upper Allen 8, Cedar Cliff 1

Monday

Semifinals

Cumberland Valley 10, Central Perk 9

Central Dauphin White 8, Upper Allen 3

Championship

Central Dauphin White 15, Cumberland Valley 5

Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings and schedule (through July 4)

10u

At Upper Allen

Saturday

Upper Allen 6, Flood City 5

Harleysville 7, Red Land 2

Cedar Cliff 13, Exeter 5

Upper Allen 14, Lower Dauphin 1

Central Dauphin 13, Mifflin County 0

Wilson 14, Juniata County 2

MARA 15, Brandywine 0

Cumberland Valley 4, Waynesboro 1

Flood City 12, Pine Forge 0

Cedar Cliff 8, Mifflin County 5

Central Dauphin 12, Exeter 2

Brandywine 13, Waynesboro 0

Red Land 3, Wilson 2

Harleysville 15, Juniata County 0

MARA 13, Cumberland Valley 6

Lower Dauphin 6, Pine Forge 5

Sunday

Mifflin County 16, Exeter 1

Central Dauphin 7, Cedar Cliff 1

Upper Allen 7, Pine Forge 1

Flood City 11, Lower Dauphin 0

MARA 18, Waynesboro 0

Cumberland Valley 7, Brandywine 6

Red Land 12, Juniata 2

Harleysville 7, Wilson 5

First-round bracket games

Mifflin County 9, Cumberland Valley 2

Flood City 2, Wilson 0

Lower Dauphin 6, Red Land 5

Cedar Cliff 12, Brandywine 2

Monday

Quarterfinals

Upper Allen 10, Mifflin County 0

Cedar Cliff 10, Harleysville 6

MARA 11, Lower Dauphin 1

Flood City 5, Central Dauphin 0

Semifinals

Upper Allen 9, Cedar Cliff 7

MARA 5, Flood City 2

Tuesday

Championship

Upper Allen vs. MARA, 6 p.m.

9u

At Red Land

Saturday

Red Land 12, Cumberland Valley 2

Upper Allen 8, Spring-Ford 2

Exeter 20, Central Dauphin 4

Mechacton-Audobon 13, Manchester 10

Red Land 26, Kimberton 4

Spring-Ford 11, Mifflin County 1

Exeter 6, Harleysville 2

Methacton-Audobon 7, Wilson 3

Upper Allen 23, Mifflin County 9

Cumberland Valley 13, Kimberton 1

Manchester 15, Wilson 4

Central Dauphin 11, Harleysville 1

Sunday

First-round bracket games

Spring-Ford 18. Kimberton 8

Cumberland Valley 12, Mifflin County 2

Central Dauphin 10, Wilson 0

Harleysville 3, Manchester 1

Quarterfinals

Exeter 17, Spring-Ford 5

Methacton-Audobon 18, Cumberland Valley 7

Central Dauphin 12, Upper Allen 1

Red Land 11, Harleysville 1

Monday

Semifinals

Methacton-Audobon 12, Exeter 8

Red Land 6, Central Dauphin 5

Championship

Methacton-Audobon 15, Red Land 1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mechanicsburg holds off Dillsburg in Legion baseball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News