Youth Baseball: 2022 Pennsylvania Cal Ripken State Tournament scores and schedule (July 3)

Cal Ripken Youth Baseball logo

Here are the Cal Ripken state tournament results and schedules for tournaments featuring local teams.

12u

At Methacton-Audobon

Saturday

Upper Allen 10, Central Dauphin 6

Exeter 16, Kimberton 1

Red Land 6, Daniel Boone 1

Methacton-Audobon 15, Roslyn 4

Mifflin County 10, Langhorne 7

Central Dauphin White 11, Big Spring 0

Harleysville 14, Juniata County 3

Manchester Township 8, Lower Dauphin 0

Central Dauphin Green 6, Exeter 0

Methacton-Audobon 5, Daniel Boone 2

Upper Allen 24, Kimberton 0

Central Dauphin White 10, Langhorne 2

Mifflin County 7, Big Spring 5

Harleysville 12, Lower Dauphin 1

Manchester Township 4, Juniata County 1

Sunday

Juniata County vs. Lower Dauphin, 8 a.m.

Big Spring vs. Langhorne, 8 a.m.

Central Dauphin White vs. Mifflin County, 8 a.m.

Red Land vs. Methacton-Audobon, 10 A.M.

dANIEL Boone vs. Roslyn, 10 a.m.

Central Dauphin Green vs. Kimberton, 10 a.m.

Manchester Township vs. Harleysville, noon

Upper Allen vs. Exeter, noon

First-round bracket games, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

11u

At Kimberton

Friday

Harleysville 3, Central Perk 2

Kimberton 11, Daniel Boone 7

MARA 10, Whitpain 3

Cedar Cliff 5, Central Dauphin Green 0

Central Dauphin White 110, Mifflin County 0

Cumberland Valley 9, Upper Allen 7

Saturday

Whitpain 7, Mifflin County 3

Upper Allen 13, Daniel Boone 3

Central Dauphin White 7, MARA 2

Harleysville 3, Central Dauphin Green 2

Cedar Cliff vs. Central Perk, 5 p.m.

Cumberland Valley 4, Kimberton 1

Sunday

Central Dauphin Green vs. Central Perk, 8 a.m.

Mifflin County vs. MARA, 8 a.m.

Daniel Boone vs. Cumberland Valley, 10:15 a.m.

Upper Allen vs. Kimberton, 10:15 a.m.

Harleysville vs. Cedar Cliff, 12:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin White vs. Whitpain, 12:30 p.m.

First-round bracket games, 7:15 p.m.

Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings and schedule (through July 1)

10u

At Upper Allen

Saturday

Upper Allen 6, Flood City 5

Harleysville 7, Red Land 2

Cedar Cliff 13, Exeter 5

Upper Allen 14, Lower Dauphin 1

Central Dauphin 13, Mifflin County 0

Wilson 14, Juniata County 2

MARA 15, Brandywine 0

Cumberland Valley 4, Waynesboro 1

Flood City 12, Pine Forge 0

Cedar Cliff 8, Mifflin County 5

Central Dauphin 12, Exeter 2

Brandywine 13, Waynesboro 0

Red Land 3, Wilson 2

Harleysville 15, Juniata County 0

MARA 13, Cumberland Valley 6

Lower Dauphin 6, Pine Forge 5

Sunday

Mifflin County vs. Exeter, 8:30 a.m.

Cedar Cliff vs. Central Dauphin, 8:30 a.m.

Upper Allen vs. Pine Forge, 10:30 a.m.

Lower Dauphin vs. Flood City, 10:30 a.m.

Waynesboro vs. MARA, 12:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley vs. Brandywine, 12:30 p.m.

Juniata County vs. Red Land, 2:30 p.m.

Harleysville vs. Wilson 2:30 p.m.

First-round bracket games, 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

9u

At Red Land

Saturday

Red Land 12, Cumberland Valley 2

Upper Allen 8, Spring-Ford 2

Exeter 20, Central Dauphin 4

Mechacton-Audobon 13, Manchester 10

Red Land 26, Kimberton 4

Spring-Ford 11, Mifflin County 1

Exeter 6, Harleysville 2

Methacton-Audobon 7, Wilson 3

Upper Allen 23, Mifflin County 9

Cumberland Valley 13, Kimberton 1

Manchester 15, Wilson 4

Central Dauphin 11, Harleysville 1

Sunday

First-round bracket games

Spring-Ford vs. Kimberton, 8 a.m.

Cumberland Valley vs. Mifflin County, 8 a.m.

Central Dauphin vs. Wilson, 10:15 a.m.

Manchester vs. Harleysville, 10:15 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Exeter vs. Spring-Ford/Kimberton, 12:30 p.m.

Methacton-Audobon vs. Cumberland Valley/Mifflin County, 12:30 p.m.

Upper Allen vs. Central Dauphin/Wilson, 2:45 p.m.

Red Land vs. Manchester/Harleysville, 2:45 p.m.

