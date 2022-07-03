Youth Baseball: 2022 Pennsylvania Cal Ripken State Tournament scores and schedule (July 3)

Here are the Cal Ripken state tournament results and schedules for tournaments featuring local teams.
12u
Saturday
Upper Allen 10, Central Dauphin 6
Red Land 6, Daniel Boone 1
Methacton-Audobon 15, Roslyn 4
Mifflin County 10, Langhorne 7
Central Dauphin White 11, Big Spring 0
Harleysville 14, Juniata County 3
Manchester Township 8, Lower Dauphin 0
Central Dauphin Green 6, Exeter 0
Methacton-Audobon 5, Daniel Boone 2
Upper Allen 24, Kimberton 0
Central Dauphin White 10, Langhorne 2
Mifflin County 7, Big Spring 5
Harleysville 12, Lower Dauphin 1
Manchester Township 4, Juniata County 1
Sunday
Juniata County vs. Lower Dauphin, 8 a.m.
Big Spring vs. Langhorne, 8 a.m.
Central Dauphin White vs. Mifflin County, 8 a.m.
Red Land vs. Methacton-Audobon, 10 A.M.
dANIEL Boone vs. Roslyn, 10 a.m.
Central Dauphin Green vs. Kimberton, 10 a.m.
Manchester Township vs. Harleysville, noon
Upper Allen vs. Exeter, noon
First-round bracket games, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
11u
Friday
Harleysville 3, Central Perk 2
Kimberton 11, Daniel Boone 7
Cedar Cliff 5, Central Dauphin Green 0
Central Dauphin White 110, Mifflin County 0
Cumberland Valley 9, Upper Allen 7
Saturday
Whitpain 7, Mifflin County 3
Upper Allen 13, Daniel Boone 3
Central Dauphin White 7, MARA 2
Harleysville 3, Central Dauphin Green 2
Cedar Cliff vs. Central Perk, 5 p.m.
Cumberland Valley 4, Kimberton 1
Sunday
Central Dauphin Green vs. Central Perk, 8 a.m.
Mifflin County vs. MARA, 8 a.m.
Daniel Boone vs. Cumberland Valley, 10:15 a.m.
Upper Allen vs. Kimberton, 10:15 a.m.
Harleysville vs. Cedar Cliff, 12:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin White vs. Whitpain, 12:30 p.m.
First-round bracket games, 7:15 p.m.
10u
Saturday
Upper Allen 6, Flood City 5
Harleysville 7, Red Land 2
Upper Allen 14, Lower Dauphin 1
Central Dauphin 13, Mifflin County 0
Wilson 14, Juniata County 2
Cumberland Valley 4, Waynesboro 1
Flood City 12, Pine Forge 0
Cedar Cliff 8, Mifflin County 5
Central Dauphin 12, Exeter 2
Brandywine 13, Waynesboro 0
Harleysville 15, Juniata County 0
MARA 13, Cumberland Valley 6
Lower Dauphin 6, Pine Forge 5
Sunday
Mifflin County vs. Exeter, 8:30 a.m.
Cedar Cliff vs. Central Dauphin, 8:30 a.m.
Upper Allen vs. Pine Forge, 10:30 a.m.
Lower Dauphin vs. Flood City, 10:30 a.m.
Waynesboro vs. MARA, 12:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley vs. Brandywine, 12:30 p.m.
Juniata County vs. Red Land, 2:30 p.m.
Harleysville vs. Wilson 2:30 p.m.
First-round bracket games, 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
9u
Saturday
Red Land 12, Cumberland Valley 2
Upper Allen 8, Spring-Ford 2
Exeter 20, Central Dauphin 4
Mechacton-Audobon 13, Manchester 10
Spring-Ford 11, Mifflin County 1
Methacton-Audobon 7, Wilson 3
Upper Allen 23, Mifflin County 9
Cumberland Valley 13, Kimberton 1
Central Dauphin 11, Harleysville 1
Sunday
First-round bracket games
Spring-Ford vs. Kimberton, 8 a.m.
Cumberland Valley vs. Mifflin County, 8 a.m.
Central Dauphin vs. Wilson, 10:15 a.m.
Manchester vs. Harleysville, 10:15 a.m.
Quarterfinals
Exeter vs. Spring-Ford/Kimberton, 12:30 p.m.
Methacton-Audobon vs. Cumberland Valley/Mifflin County, 12:30 p.m.
Upper Allen vs. Central Dauphin/Wilson, 2:45 p.m.
Red Land vs. Manchester/Harleysville, 2:45 p.m.
