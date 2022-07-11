 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth Baseball: 2022 Pennsylvania Cal Ripken state tournament scores and schedule (July 11)

Cal Ripken Youth Baseball logo

Here are the results and schedules for the 8-year-old tournament featuring local teams.

8U Northwest

At Methacton-Audobon

Sunday

Pool games

Cumberland Valley 16, Cedar Cliff 5

Central Perk 15, Lower Dauphin 1

Daniel Boone 17, Waynsboro 0

MARA 15, Central Dauphin 12

Upper Allen 16, Central Perk 0

Harleysville 13, Cumberland Valley 3

Spring-Ford- 21, Waynesboro 7

MARA 14, Manchester Township 4

Harleysville 14, Cedar Cliff 2

Upper Allen 24, Lower Dauphin 3

Central Dauphin 13, Manchester Township 7

Daniel Boone 17, Spring-Ford 7

Monday

First-round bracket games

Central Dauphin vs. Cedar Cliff, 10 a.m.

Cumberland Valley vs. Manchester Township, 10 a.m.

Spring-Ford vs. Lower Dauphin, noon

Central Perk vs. Waynesboro, noon

Quarterfinals

Daniel Boone vs. Central Dauphin/Cedar Cliff winner, 2 p.m.

Upper Allen vs. Cumberland Valley/Manchester Township winner, 2 p.m.

MARA vs. Spring-Ford/Lower Dauphin winner, 4 p.m.

Harleysville vs. Central Perk/Waynesboro winner, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

