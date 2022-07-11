Youth Baseball: 2022 Pennsylvania Cal Ripken state tournament scores and schedule (July 11)

Here are the results and schedules for the 8-year-old tournament featuring local teams.
8U Northwest
Cumberland Valley 16, Cedar Cliff 5
Central Perk 15, Lower Dauphin 1
Daniel Boone 17, Waynsboro 0
MARA 15, Central Dauphin 12
Upper Allen 16, Central Perk 0
Harleysville 13, Cumberland Valley 3
Spring-Ford- 21, Waynesboro 7
MARA 14, Manchester Township 4
Harleysville 14, Cedar Cliff 2
Upper Allen 24, Lower Dauphin 3
Central Dauphin 13, Manchester Township 7
Daniel Boone 17, Spring-Ford 7
First-round bracket games
Central Dauphin vs. Cedar Cliff, 10 a.m.
Cumberland Valley vs. Manchester Township, 10 a.m.
Spring-Ford vs. Lower Dauphin, noon
Central Perk vs. Waynesboro, noon
Daniel Boone vs. Central Dauphin/Cedar Cliff winner, 2 p.m.
Upper Allen vs. Cumberland Valley/Manchester Township winner, 2 p.m.
MARA vs. Spring-Ford/Lower Dauphin winner, 4 p.m.
Harleysville vs. Central Perk/Waynesboro winner, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Youth Baseball Photos: Cal Ripken Mid-Atlantic Region 9u Tournament opening ceremony
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!