Upper Allen’s 9u Blue All-Stars scored six runs in the top of the first inning Saturday, setting the tone for a 16-3 five-inning win over Marlton Orange 9U in the championship game of the Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth 9u Middle Atlantic Regional Tournament in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Upper Allen improved its season record to 15-1, capturing district, state and regional championships at the 8U level in 2022 before capturing the 8U Cal Ripken World Series title.

The club added to its six-run third inning Saturday with three runs in the second. Marlton posted a run in the first inning and cut the deficit to 9-3 with a pair of fourth-inning runs before Upper Allen answered with a seven-run outburst in the fifth.

Connor Saccente led the offense with two hits and three RBIs, including two on a first-inning single that stretched the early lead to 9-0. Holden Shirley, Parker Lantzy, Alex Varner, Jax Steele and Johnny Oyler also drove in two runs each.

Lantzy, Logan Fabiano and Steele combined pitch five innings, holding Marlton to four total hits. Lantzy struck out five batters.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin sent a video message to the Pennsylvania state champions prior to the game, saying, “I just wanted to take a moment to wish you guys good luck tonight, but you don’t need it. You prepared for this moment all summer long. So go play fast, go play aggressive, and go play confident.”

Upper Allen won the District 10 title and remained undefeated through the state tournament with a win over Central Dauphin in the championship game at Kimberton.

The team suffered its first loss of the season in a 6-5 setback to Saratoga Wilton of New York in regional pool play but won the rematch 8-4 when the two teams met in Friday’s semifinals.

Most of Upper Allen’s players and coaches felt a sense of familiarity in Cherry Hill, where the program won last year’s Cal Ripken World Series title at the 8U level.

