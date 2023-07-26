Most of Upper Allen's 9u all-star baseball players were born in 2014, but they've already won more championships than most players do in their careers.

The Mechanicsburg squad brought home the 8u Cal Ripken World Series title in 2022, along with winning back-to-back District 10, Pennsylvania, and Middle Atlantic Regional titles in 2022 and 2023. The team also won two local tournaments in 2021. Over the course of the last three summers, the team has tallied 56 wins to three losses, including an 18-0 undefeated season in 2022.

“I think some of the key factors to our ability, even at our age is to have kids that are able to throw strikes and have the ability to play solid defense,” said Mike Bonini, the team's head coach. “You put that together with the sort of chemistry that this team has, with their willingness to play with and for each other. It’s been a successful combination of ingredients that have led to the success that the players have had.”

One of Upper Allen's three losses came in pool play of this year’s regional tournament. After dropping a 6-5 decision to New York’s Saratoga Wilson on Day 2, Upper Allen came back two days later and defeated the same Saratoga Wilson squad 8-4 in the bracket’s semifinals.

Bonini said the coaching staff hoped the team would play the New York squad again after their loss in the first game. He had high praise for his team after it exacted revenge.

“I think it speaks to their character as individual players and as a collective team,” he said. “Our kids are fearless. They’ll play against anybody. I think that’s a testament to how they’re raised at home.”

Familiarity was another key. The 2023 regional tournament was held at the same site — in Cherry Hill, New Jersey — where 12 of the 13 players had competed in the 2022 national tournament.

“I would think that it played a big part in our success,” Bonini said. “We tried to keep things very simple, very similar for the kids. So we stayed in the same hotel, did a lot of the same activities and had the same kind of schedule this year.”

The all-star squad was made up of the best players from the organization’s in-house recreational league. According to Bonini, each player was individually selected based upon recommendations from their rec-league coaches and performances at the organization’s evaluation day.

The short time together, playing as a team from early June until mid-July, still gave the players a chance to build a lasting bond.

“They like to play with each other,” Bonini said. “We’ve been able to identify a team of players that are receptive to coaching and understand that it’s a team as opposed to, you know, an individual or group of individuals.”

Upper Allen’s success has caught the attention of many people around the state. Penn State football coach James Franklin sent a video message to the team prior to the July 15 regional title game. The Harrisburg Senators also hosted the team at FNB Field last year, with a video message from then-Gov. Tom Wolf playing on the video board before the game. The team also made a trip to the state Capitol to meet local representatives.

“It’s been a blast,” Bonini said. “They understand what they’ve achieved, but it doesn’t become an ego-driven identity. You know, the kids are grounded.”

Future Wildcats

All 13 players for Upper Allen either live in the Mechanicsburg Area School District or attend a local private school. This spring, the Wildcats varsity team won a district playoff game for the first time since 2015, going on to win the district title and hosting a state playoff game.

“It’s an awesome dynamic to see how successful the high school team has been,” Bonini said. “Our local baseball association is trying to build a well-rounded and solid program that will one day, hopefully, benefit the school district.”

The team has drawn comparisons to the Red Land Little League squad that won the Little League U.S. championship in 2015. Members of their 2015 team went on to win a PIAA Class 5A state title in 2019 with a comeback win over Lampeter-Strasburg.

“I say the sky’s the limit,” Bonini said. “We’re going to have to continue to improve every day through practices and the things that the players can do at home.”

What's Next?

Upper Allen qualified for this year’s Cal Ripken 9u World Series, which is scheduled for July 28 through Aug. 6 in Ocala, Florida. The organization opted out, citing high travel costs and a lack of time to fundraise for the event.

However, Upper Allen has also qualified for the 2024 10u World Series, which will be held in Indiana. The program plans to play in the competition and is raising funds for travel costs. The cost per family for the 2022 national tournament in New Jersey was about $2,500 per family, Bonini said.

“We’ll meet as a team probably after the holidays and then start to flesh out and figure out what’s the best way to get our team and our equipment out there so that the kids can participate in this once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity,” he said.

Photos: Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8U baseball team honored at Harrisburg Senators game