Sentinel Staff
The Shippensburg Stars qualified for the South Penn Twilight League playoffs.
Shippensburg (18-12), which wrapped up the regular season with a doubleheader sweep against the New Oxford Twins, opens the eight-team tournament as the No. 5 seed with a best-of-three series against the No. 4 Biglerville Blacksox.
Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Biglerville with Game 2 scheduled for 1 p.m. Satuday in Shippensburg.
Game 3, if necessary, would be Saturday at 1 p.m.
Shippensburg won 12 of its final 18 games and seven of its final nine to secure a playoff spot. The Stars went 1-2 against Biglerville during the regular season.
Photos: Twilight Baseball, Frederick travels to Shippensburg for first round game
Ship Frederick 2
Shippensburg's Joe Barbera, left, gets the out at second base against Frederick's Brandon Roebuck and turns a double play during the second inning in a South Penn League first round playoff game Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park, Shippensburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ship Frederick 1
Shippensburg's pitcher Todd Weldon fires in a strike during the first inning in a South Penn League first round playoff game Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park, Shippensburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ship Frederick 4
Shippensburg's Jared Pine, left, gets the out at second base against Frederick's Brandon Roebuck play during the fifth inning in a South Penn League first round playoff game Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park, Shippensburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ship Frederick 5
Frederick's Nick Meyers, left, gets the out at first base against Jared Pine during the sixth inning in a South Penn League first round playoff game Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park, Shippensburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ship Frederick 6
Shippensburg's Joe Barbara steals second base during the sixth inning in a South Penn League first round playoff game against Frederick Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park, Shippensburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!