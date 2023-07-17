The Shippensburg Stars qualified for the South Penn Twilight League playoffs.

Shippensburg (18-12), which wrapped up the regular season with a doubleheader sweep against the New Oxford Twins, opens the eight-team tournament as the No. 5 seed with a best-of-three series against the No. 4 Biglerville Blacksox.

Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Biglerville with Game 2 scheduled for 1 p.m. Satuday in Shippensburg.

Game 3, if necessary, would be Saturday at 1 p.m.

Shippensburg won 12 of its final 18 games and seven of its final nine to secure a playoff spot. The Stars went 1-2 against Biglerville during the regular season.

Photos: Twilight Baseball, Frederick travels to Shippensburg for first round game Ship Frederick 2 Ship Frederick 1 Ship Frederick 4 Ship Frederick 5 Ship Frederick 6