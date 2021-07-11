MLB: Red Land's Benny Montgomery selected No. 8 overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2021 Major League Baseball Draft

It only took an hour for Red Land’s Benny Montgomery to hear his name taken off the board Sunday night in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound center fielder was selected No. 8 overall by the Colorado Rockies, being the first high school outfielder and the second outfielder overall to find his new MLB home. The signing bonus slot for the eighth pick this year is $5.176 million.

It’s the perfect ending for the Patriots’ star after a season that saw accolades the likes of Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year and went to the tune of a .423 batting average, seven home runs and 22 RBIs. He also tallied seven doubles, four triples, swiped 19 bases, walked on 18 occasions and scored 45 runs.

Montgomery becomes the third Red Land player in program history — the first straight out of high school — to hear his name called in the first round. Bret Wagner, a Wake Forest University product, went No. 19 overall in 1994 to the St. Louis Cardinals and Danny Sheaffer was taken No. 20 overall by the Boston Red Sox in 1981 out of Clemson University.

East Pennsboro pitcher Michael Morales is still waiting to hear his name called through the top 13 selections Sunday.

