MLB: Red Land's Benny Montgomery selected No. 8 overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2021 Major League Baseball Draft
MLB: Red Land's Benny Montgomery selected No. 8 overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2021 Major League Baseball Draft

PIAA 5A Baseball Semifinals - Manheim Central vs. Red Land

Red Land's Benny Montgomery was the No. 8 overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in Sunday's 2021 MLB Draft.

 Matthew O'Haren, For The Sentinel

It only took an hour for Red Land’s Benny Montgomery to hear his name taken off the board Sunday night in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound center fielder was selected No. 8 overall by the Colorado Rockies, being the first high school outfielder and the second outfielder overall to find his new MLB home. The signing bonus slot for the eighth pick this year is $5.176 million.

It’s the perfect ending for the Patriots’ star after a season that saw accolades the likes of Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year and went to the tune of a .423 batting average, seven home runs and 22 RBIs. He also tallied seven doubles, four triples, swiped 19 bases, walked on 18 occasions and scored 45 runs.

Montgomery becomes the third Red Land player in program history — the first straight out of high school — to hear his name called in the first round. Bret Wagner, a Wake Forest University product, went No. 19 overall in 1994 to the St. Louis Cardinals and Danny Sheaffer was taken No. 20 overall by the Boston Red Sox in 1981 out of Clemson University.

HS Baseball: Red Land's Benny Montgomery dubbed Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year

East Pennsboro pitcher Michael Morales is still waiting to hear his name called through the top 13 selections Sunday.

Photos: Benny Montgomery at Red Land

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

