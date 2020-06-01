Pro baseball: Local grads in minors, independent leagues staying busy, optimistic as they await 2020 season's fate

First came a coveted invite to the Chicago White Sox’ major league spring training camp; that was soon followed by season-ending Tommy John surgery. Then came the pandemic. Because of it, everyone in the minors has joined the left-hander in having their development paused.

“I keep joking around with people, ‘If I can’t play, nobody can play,’” Schryver said.

Schryver has been in Arizona during the shutdown, with ready access to White Sox training staff at the spring training facility in Glendale. That has helped him to stick to the club’s rehab track, with quick results.

“The rehab itself has not been bad,” Schryver said. “It’s long, it’s boring, but you just have to stick with it. They are really happy with where I am at, and everything seems right on schedule.”

The CV product, a 2017 draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays, had been a 2019 success story, having ascended from Class A advanced Winston-Salem to Triple-A Charlotte following an offseason trade. He has a career 3.08 ERA in 160.2 innings pitched, a body of work that earned him the spring training invite. That was a signal that Schryver has a role in the White Sox’ plans, even if he returns to a reworked minor league landscape.