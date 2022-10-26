Phillies' Aaron Nola to start World Series Game 1

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and last season's NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2.
Game 1 of the World Series is Friday in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday.
Nola is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and has struck out 18 batters in three starts this postseason. Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning in the Phillies' 3-0 win over the Astros on Oct. 4 that clinched an NL wild-card spot. Nola, who went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA this season, struck out nine and didn't allow a baserunner until Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh.
The Astros have not lost a game since that date, going 7-0 in the playoffs.
Wheeler is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA and has struck out 25 and walked three in four postseason starts. He had a no-decision in Philadelphia's National League Championship Series-clinching 4-3 win over San Diego in Game 5.
They're off to the World Series for a fourth time in six seasons, a remarkable feat of staying power for a franchise in any era of baseball history, let alone one that includes a 12-team playoff gauntlet filled with potential pitfalls.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in Game 2 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 19 in San Diego.