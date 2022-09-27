 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MLB Roundup: Yan Gomes' double lifts Cubs over Phillies

  • Updated
  • 0
APTOPIX Phillies Cubs Baseball

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel celebrates while rounding third base after hitting a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday in Chicago.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

The Phillies' magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is stalled at eight after their third straight loss. The Cubs (68-86) won for the sixth time in seven games.

Stroman (5-7) struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.50 over his last six starts and 2.74 over his last 15.

Ian Happ led off the seventh with a single through the middle of the infield off Connor Brogdon. With two out, Gomes poked a double into the right field corner, scoring Happ.

Brandon Hughes got Rhys Hoskins to ground into a double play to end the eighth, and Manuel Rodriguez retired Alec Bohm on a double play to earn his second save.

People are also reading…

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler limited the Cubs to five hits, but allowed a homer by rookie Christopher Morel in the third inning. Wheeler, in his second start since returning from right forearm tendonitis, needed only 62 pitches through six innings.

Stroman issued his first walk to Bryson Stott to start the sixth. After Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins struck out, Bryce Harper hit a deep drive that grazed off the outstretched glove of a diving Morel in left-center, scoring Stott.

Prior to Harper's double, Stroman retired the first eight batters and didn't allow a runner past first base. J.P. Realmuto hit a pop into shallow left that third baseman Zach McKinstry chased before pulling away at the last moment, allowing it to fall untouched for a single. But Realmuto was erased on an inning-ending double play to finish the fourth.

The Cubs missed a chance to regain the lead in the bottom of the sixth as Esteban Quiroz hit a drive off the wall in right that advanced McKinstry from first to third. But Quiroz managed only a single, and Willson Contreras grounded into a double play.

Contreras was reinstated before the game after missing 21 games because of a left ankle sprain. He remains at less than 100% as he barely reached second on a drive to the corner in right in the fourth, only to have the double overturned by replay that ruled that Nick Castellanos' throw nailed Contreras.

Castellanos was reinstated before the game after not playing since Sept. 2, due to a right oblique strain.

Ten of Morel's 15 homers have been hit at Wrigley.

The Phillies lost for only the third time in their last 15 games against NL Central opponents.

HURRICANE IAN CAUSES SHUTDOWN

Hurricane Ian's threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philadelphia, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point. The Phillies also are scheduled to play a four-game series at Washington starting Friday, and Nationals Park could be in the path of Ian. "I don't know what they're going to do," Thomson said.

CONTRERAS CONTEMPLATES POTENTIAL OFFER

Contreras, a free agent at the end of this season, was glad to be activated before the last homestand and didn't rule out accepting a qualifying offer should the Cubs make one. "We'll wait and see what's next, but we have to consider it," Contreras said. Last winter's qualifying offer was $18.4 million, but Contreras is looking for more than just security and money. "For me, it's more like feeling I'm wanted," Contreras said. "I'm going to be somewhere where I'm wanted, and they're going to feel appreciated that what I do on the field and off the field."

TRANSACTIONS

C Donny Sands was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room for Castellanos. INF Johan Camargo was outrighted to Lehigh Valley.

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki was reinstated from the restricted list. INF Jared Young was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. OF Michael Hermosillo was designated for assignment,

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Brad Hand (left elbow tendinitis) had a cortisone shot and will miss at least one more day. ... INF Edmundo Sosa (right hamstring strain) remained in Philadelphia.

Cubs: 2B Nick Madrigal (right hamstring strain) was ruled out for the season, manager David Ross announced. Madrigal was limited to 59 games because of hamstring, groin and lower back injuries. ... LHP Wade Miley (oblique soreness) played catch and hopes to make a start by the end of this homestand. ... LHP Justin Steele (low back strain) threw a bullpen session prior to Tuesday game. ... LHP Drew Smyly (shoulder stiffness) will threw a bullpen session during this series and hopes to make one more start.

UP NEXT

The Phillies will start RHP Aaron Nola (10-12, 3.28) against the Cubs on Wednesday. Nola threw six shutout innings in a 9-1 win Sept. 23 over the Braves. The Cubs will counter with RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 2.45), who allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings in a 3-2 win Sept. 22 over the Pirates.

Pirates 4, Reds 1

PITTSBURGH — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday.

“I’m very happy,” Andújar said. “The guys in dugout were telling me, ‘Welcome to the Pirates.’ I was very happy to come through in that moment for the team. I hit it good. I thought it was going out (of the park).”

The Pirates loaded the bases with one out on a single by Oneil Cruz and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski by Buck Farmer (2-2). Andújar then hit a long drive off the top of the bullpen door in left-center field, clearing the bases.

It marked Andújar’s first three-RBI game since Sept. 27, 2018, with the Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays. He finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year balloting that season behind the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.

Though he left the Yankees, who clinched the AL East title Tuesday night, Andujar is happy to be in Pittsburgh.

“We’ve got a group of guys here with a lot of talent,” Andújar said. “I’m super excited to be with this team. I’m going to get more opportunities here.”

Wil Crowe (6-10) pitched two scoreless innings of relief. All-Star David Bednar worked the ninth for his 18th save in 22 chances, the first since July 23 after being sidelined nearly two months by a lower-back strain.

“His stuff played, and I thought the ball came out of his hand well,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Bednar. “He’s getting back to moving down the mound the way we saw him before the injury, which is very encouraging.”

The Pirates won for the third time in four games since an eight-game losing streak. The Reds have lost five of six and 15 of 19, and still hold a two-game edge over Pittsburgh for fourth place in the five-team NL Central.

Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene allowed one unearned run in six innings while striking out 10. The rookie right-hander yielded four hits and three walks. Greene is 0-1 with a 1.06 ERA in three starts since missing six weeks with right shoulder inflammation.

Greene credits the presence of veteran catcher Austin Romine for his good stretch.

“He takes a lot of the thinking away, especially for someone like me who doesn’t have a lot of experience up here,” Greene said. “I think in the past, I put a lot of that pressure on myself.”

Pirates starter Mitch Keller gave up one run on five hits in five innings while striking out five and walking three. He has allowed three earned runs or less in 18 of his last 21 starts. The Pirates have scored one run while he has been in the game during each of his last three starts.

Cruz and fellow rookie Ji-hwan Bae had two hits apiece for the Pirates.

The Reds got two hits each from Kyle Farmer and Mike Siani.

Cincinnati opened the scoring in the first inning when Jonathan India scored on Keller’s wild pitch.

The Pirates tied it in the third, scoring a run when Reynolds grounded into a double play.

Red Sox 13, Orioles 9

BOSTON — Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, hurting the Orioles' chances of earning an AL wild card.

Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore (80-74) lost for the third time in four games. The Orioles were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.

Casas hit a two-run homer for Boston, which had dropped six in a row. Tommy Pham had three RBIs, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run single.

The Red Sox scored six runs in the third and five more in the fourth, taking advantage of a series of blunders by the Orioles.

Two of the Boston runs scored on bases-loaded walks by Connor Wong and Xander Bogaerts, and another came home when Rob Refsnyder was hit by a pitch with the bases jammed. Second baseman Rougned Odor committed two errors in the fourth, right after the Orioles scored five in the top half to tie it at 8.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth

Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth

Aaron Judge fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center field wall, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single to clinch their sixth straight playoff berth. Judge had walked three times and struck out once before he came to the plate with the score tied 4-4 in the ninth. He drove a fastball from Matt Barnes just to the right of straightaway center. The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited in anticipation as Judge jogged toward first base. But they groaned in unison as Kiké Hernández made the catch a step in front of the fence.

Just call them champions, young Guardians win AL Central

Just call them champions, young Guardians win AL Central

The young Cleveland Guardians finished what they started. Rookie Steven Kwan hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs as the Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 10-4 to clinch the AL Central. Baseball's youngest team, the Guardians have won seven straight and gone 18-3 since being tied for first on Sept. 4. It's Cleveland's first division title since 2018 and it came in the team's first season after changing its name from Indians to Guardians. Manager Terry Francona was in the middle of a chaotic celebration in the clubhouse. It was a personal triumph for the 63-year-old who battled serious health problems the past two years.

Playoff bound: D'Arnaud, Swanson homer as Braves win 3-2, get playoff berth

Playoff bound: D'Arnaud, Swanson homer as Braves win 3-2, get playoff berth

Travis d’Arnaud broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, Dansby Swanson went deep in the eighth, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 and clinched a playoff berth. The defending World Series champion Braves secured their trip to the postseason when Milwaukee lost to the New York Mets 7-5 less than 30 minutes later. Atlanta (93-55) is also vying for its fifth consecutive division title, but remained in second place, one game behind the Mets in the NL East. Swanson added his 21st homer in the eighth off Kyle Finnegan. The Braves have won 10 straight games at home, outscoring opponents 47-15 over this stretch.

Astros clinch AL West for 5th time in 6 years, beat Rays 4-0

Astros clinch AL West for 5th time in 6 years, beat Rays 4-0

The Houston Astros clinched their fifth AL West title in six years, getting a leadoff home run from Jose Altuve in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Headed to the postseason for the sixth straight season, Houston won for the eighth time in nine games and improved the AL’s best record to 97-51. Luis Garcia won his fifth straight decision, giving up two hits and four walks in five innings while striking out four. Hunter Brown and Héctor Neris finished a five-hitter, the Astros 16th shutout this season.

Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8

Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8

Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run and Giancarlo Stanton followed minutes later with a game-ending grand slam, completing the New York Yankees’ stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8. Judge moved within one of Roger Maris’ American League record when he turned on a sinker from right-hander Wil Crowe and drove it 430 feet into the left-field bleachers, pulling New York within 8-5. Judge matched the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit for the 1927 Yankees to set a big league record that stood for 34 years.

Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates 14-2

Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates 14-2

Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started the New York Yankees to a 14-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. A day after hitting home run No. 60 to spark a stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s game-ending slam, Judge doubled on the first pitch to him in the first and fifth innings. Judge leads the AL in average, home runs and RBIs, in position to become the first Triple Crown winner in a decade. Cabrera and Gleyber Torres had five RBIs each.

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female rock climbing team makes history in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News