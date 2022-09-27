MLB Roundup: Yan Gomes' double lifts Cubs over Phillies

CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

The Phillies' magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is stalled at eight after their third straight loss. The Cubs (68-86) won for the sixth time in seven games.

Stroman (5-7) struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.50 over his last six starts and 2.74 over his last 15.

Ian Happ led off the seventh with a single through the middle of the infield off Connor Brogdon. With two out, Gomes poked a double into the right field corner, scoring Happ.

Brandon Hughes got Rhys Hoskins to ground into a double play to end the eighth, and Manuel Rodriguez retired Alec Bohm on a double play to earn his second save.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler limited the Cubs to five hits, but allowed a homer by rookie Christopher Morel in the third inning. Wheeler, in his second start since returning from right forearm tendonitis, needed only 62 pitches through six innings.

Stroman issued his first walk to Bryson Stott to start the sixth. After Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins struck out, Bryce Harper hit a deep drive that grazed off the outstretched glove of a diving Morel in left-center, scoring Stott.

Prior to Harper's double, Stroman retired the first eight batters and didn't allow a runner past first base. J.P. Realmuto hit a pop into shallow left that third baseman Zach McKinstry chased before pulling away at the last moment, allowing it to fall untouched for a single. But Realmuto was erased on an inning-ending double play to finish the fourth.

The Cubs missed a chance to regain the lead in the bottom of the sixth as Esteban Quiroz hit a drive off the wall in right that advanced McKinstry from first to third. But Quiroz managed only a single, and Willson Contreras grounded into a double play.

Contreras was reinstated before the game after missing 21 games because of a left ankle sprain. He remains at less than 100% as he barely reached second on a drive to the corner in right in the fourth, only to have the double overturned by replay that ruled that Nick Castellanos' throw nailed Contreras.

Castellanos was reinstated before the game after not playing since Sept. 2, due to a right oblique strain.

Ten of Morel's 15 homers have been hit at Wrigley.

The Phillies lost for only the third time in their last 15 games against NL Central opponents.

HURRICANE IAN CAUSES SHUTDOWN

Hurricane Ian's threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philadelphia, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point. The Phillies also are scheduled to play a four-game series at Washington starting Friday, and Nationals Park could be in the path of Ian. "I don't know what they're going to do," Thomson said.

CONTRERAS CONTEMPLATES POTENTIAL OFFER

Contreras, a free agent at the end of this season, was glad to be activated before the last homestand and didn't rule out accepting a qualifying offer should the Cubs make one. "We'll wait and see what's next, but we have to consider it," Contreras said. Last winter's qualifying offer was $18.4 million, but Contreras is looking for more than just security and money. "For me, it's more like feeling I'm wanted," Contreras said. "I'm going to be somewhere where I'm wanted, and they're going to feel appreciated that what I do on the field and off the field."

TRANSACTIONS

C Donny Sands was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room for Castellanos. INF Johan Camargo was outrighted to Lehigh Valley.

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki was reinstated from the restricted list. INF Jared Young was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. OF Michael Hermosillo was designated for assignment,

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Brad Hand (left elbow tendinitis) had a cortisone shot and will miss at least one more day. ... INF Edmundo Sosa (right hamstring strain) remained in Philadelphia.

Cubs: 2B Nick Madrigal (right hamstring strain) was ruled out for the season, manager David Ross announced. Madrigal was limited to 59 games because of hamstring, groin and lower back injuries. ... LHP Wade Miley (oblique soreness) played catch and hopes to make a start by the end of this homestand. ... LHP Justin Steele (low back strain) threw a bullpen session prior to Tuesday game. ... LHP Drew Smyly (shoulder stiffness) will threw a bullpen session during this series and hopes to make one more start.

UP NEXT

The Phillies will start RHP Aaron Nola (10-12, 3.28) against the Cubs on Wednesday. Nola threw six shutout innings in a 9-1 win Sept. 23 over the Braves. The Cubs will counter with RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 2.45), who allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings in a 3-2 win Sept. 22 over the Pirates.

Pirates 4, Reds 1

PITTSBURGH — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday.

“I’m very happy,” Andújar said. “The guys in dugout were telling me, ‘Welcome to the Pirates.’ I was very happy to come through in that moment for the team. I hit it good. I thought it was going out (of the park).”

The Pirates loaded the bases with one out on a single by Oneil Cruz and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski by Buck Farmer (2-2). Andújar then hit a long drive off the top of the bullpen door in left-center field, clearing the bases.

It marked Andújar’s first three-RBI game since Sept. 27, 2018, with the Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays. He finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year balloting that season behind the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.

Though he left the Yankees, who clinched the AL East title Tuesday night, Andujar is happy to be in Pittsburgh.

“We’ve got a group of guys here with a lot of talent,” Andújar said. “I’m super excited to be with this team. I’m going to get more opportunities here.”

Wil Crowe (6-10) pitched two scoreless innings of relief. All-Star David Bednar worked the ninth for his 18th save in 22 chances, the first since July 23 after being sidelined nearly two months by a lower-back strain.

“His stuff played, and I thought the ball came out of his hand well,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Bednar. “He’s getting back to moving down the mound the way we saw him before the injury, which is very encouraging.”

The Pirates won for the third time in four games since an eight-game losing streak. The Reds have lost five of six and 15 of 19, and still hold a two-game edge over Pittsburgh for fourth place in the five-team NL Central.

Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene allowed one unearned run in six innings while striking out 10. The rookie right-hander yielded four hits and three walks. Greene is 0-1 with a 1.06 ERA in three starts since missing six weeks with right shoulder inflammation.

Greene credits the presence of veteran catcher Austin Romine for his good stretch.

“He takes a lot of the thinking away, especially for someone like me who doesn’t have a lot of experience up here,” Greene said. “I think in the past, I put a lot of that pressure on myself.”

Pirates starter Mitch Keller gave up one run on five hits in five innings while striking out five and walking three. He has allowed three earned runs or less in 18 of his last 21 starts. The Pirates have scored one run while he has been in the game during each of his last three starts.

Cruz and fellow rookie Ji-hwan Bae had two hits apiece for the Pirates.

The Reds got two hits each from Kyle Farmer and Mike Siani.

Cincinnati opened the scoring in the first inning when Jonathan India scored on Keller’s wild pitch.

The Pirates tied it in the third, scoring a run when Reynolds grounded into a double play.

Red Sox 13, Orioles 9

BOSTON — Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, hurting the Orioles' chances of earning an AL wild card.

Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore (80-74) lost for the third time in four games. The Orioles were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.

Casas hit a two-run homer for Boston, which had dropped six in a row. Tommy Pham had three RBIs, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run single.

The Red Sox scored six runs in the third and five more in the fourth, taking advantage of a series of blunders by the Orioles.

Two of the Boston runs scored on bases-loaded walks by Connor Wong and Xander Bogaerts, and another came home when Rob Refsnyder was hit by a pitch with the bases jammed. Second baseman Rougned Odor committed two errors in the fourth, right after the Orioles scored five in the top half to tie it at 8.