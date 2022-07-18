Legion Baseball: Paxton eliminates Hampden from PA Region 4 Tournament

RED LION — Paxton had already clinched a berth in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 championship game with three wins and no losses over the double-elimination tournament’s first three days.

Monday, the two-time defending regional champions made sure to maintain the momentum, knocking out Hampden Township with 14 hits in a 10-0 five-inning victory at Red Lion Area High School’s Horn field.

Paxton Post 730 (20-3) plated three runs in the third inning and six in the fourth as dark clouds crawled across an unsettled sky and the sun proceeded to set on the Cumberland County American Legion baseball season. The Dauphin County champions invoked the 10-run mercy rule when Brady Park punched a ball into the infield and Ben Long scored from third on a dropped throw to home plate.

“Our defense failed us,” Hampden head coach Todd Warner said. “We had great pitching. Jay pitched awesome. Defensively, we failed him a little bit.”

Jay — starting pitcher Jason Madrak — took the loss for Hampden (14-4-1), allowing seven earned runs across 3 2/3 innings. He surrendered 11 hits while striking out four and walking two over 90 pitches. Madrak kept Paxton off the board through two innings, stranding one runner in the first and two in the second, but the top of the lineup opened the scoring with a leadoff single from Long, a bunt single from Tyson Gill and RBI hits from Nick Keane and Zach Radzik.

The top four spots in the Paxton lineup combined to go 8 for 13 with four walks and six runs scored.

“Our lineup is tough from top to bottom,” Paxton head coach John Mazzolla said. “Some days, it’s the top guys, leadoff, second, third. Other days, it’s seven, eight and nine. They all can contribute and they have. It’s a great lineup to manage.”

With a chance to rest some of its arms before Tuesday’s title tilt against Waynesboro — scheduled for 4:30 p.m. with a second game to follow if Waynesboro wins the opener — Paxton sent its No. 4 starter, Michael Kelemen to the mound. Hampden mustered a two-out rally when Ryan Rubin singled and Colin Basehore and Kaden Schoenly drew walks, but Kelemen escaped without allowing a run when Nate Miller popped out to second base for the final out.

“He was rusty,” Mazzolla said of Kelemen, who pitched four shutout innings and allowed three hits with one strikeout and four walks, “but he settled in after the first inning and really did his job. Getting out of that first inning was huge because they could’ve broken off who knows how many runs. He stuck in there and kept them off the board, and that was big.”

Hampden, the Cumberland County champion, also left a runner on base to end the second and third innings in its widest margin of defeat this season.

“They’re a great group of kids,” Warner said. “All of them are going to succeed. We have an even better class coming back next year. A lot of these kids are younger, and they’re going to come back, so we’ll be back here next year.”