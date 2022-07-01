Legion Baseball: Nebel, Mechanicsburg hold off Dillsburg

The pressure encroached on Mechanicsburg Post 109 pitcher Cam Nebel when he took the mound against the top of Dillsburg Post 26's lineup in the bottom of the seventh inning of Friday's American Legion baseball game at Northern High School. Nebel had worked all the way up to his pitch-count limit, a band of ominous clouds had crept across the Dillsburg sky, and the home team's resiliency had whittled Mechanicsburg's early 5-0 lead down to one run.

Nebel had the answer.

A pair of unassisted plays at first base and a curve ball that kept the Dillsburg bats at bay throughout the evening helped Nebel and his Post 26 teammates escape with a 5-4 win, clinching a berth in the Cumberland County playoffs scheduled to begin July 9.

"He's a great competitor," Mechanicsburg head coach Scott Cavada said of Nebel, who went the distance with 107 total pitches, striking out six while walking four and allowing the four earned runs on five hits. "He just never wants to come out of a game. He wants the ball, wants to pitch, wants to hit, wants to play shortstop. He'd throw 120 pitches if he could."

The bats for Mechanicsburg (7-2-1) gave Nebel an early advantage, scoring three runs in the top of the third and tacking on two more in the top of the fourth. The bottom four batters in the lineup — twins Dylan and Kyle Hellam, Shawn Karpatis and Easley — combined to go 4 for 7, drawing three walks and scoring four runs.

"We had good energy tonight," Cavada said. "We had struggled with energy. A lot of the guys work until 5, but they seemed pretty energized. We had a good start to the game."

Meanwhile, Dillsburg (6-4-0) battled attrition on the mound. Starting pitcher Oskar Dees lasted 1⅓ innings with a 35-pitch limit due to a showcase performance scheduled for Saturday. He allowed three earned runs, two of them off a Kyle Hellam single that drove in a pair of runners inherited by Dawson Ramp, who escaped the inning without any further damage.

Ramp left after 3⅔ innings with an injury. He allowed all four Mechanicsburg hits and one earned run but kept Dillsburg within striking distance.

The home team scratched the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth when Nathan Harlacker drove a Nebel fastball to the shadow of the left field fence for a triple. He later scored on a wild pitch.

In the fifth inning, Dillsburg stitched together three runs on two hits and two Mechanicsburg errors.

"I'm proud of how we came back," Dillsburg head coach Erick Johnson said. "When you start with spotting them five runs, it isn't easy."

Alex Williams pitched a pristine final two innings for Dillsburg, striking out four batters without allowing a baserunner.

"He was on," Johnson said. "He was real good today."

Nebel's repetoire of pitches, including his hammer curve ball, helped hold the 5-4 lead.

"I learned how to do it when I thought about hitting a hammer onto a nail," he said of the pitch. "You go down, so I always just think about getting my two fingers on top of it and pulling it down. And then just keeping it low."

The Mechanicsburg victory, along with New Cumberland Post 143's forfeit win over Enola Post 751 Friday, also helped the team nail down a spot in the Cumberland County playoffs. The top four teams in the standings advance. Dillsburg, Hampden Township and Mount Holly Post 674 remain in the running for the final two spots. Dillsburg's remaining schedule includes another bout with Mechanicsburg Wednesday in Mechanicsburg. Friday's game evened the regular-season series between the two teams at one apiece.

Both games were decided by one run.

"It's always close with those guys," Johnson said. "We have the rubber match next week."

