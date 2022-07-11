Legion Baseball: Lougee lifts Mechanicsburg over New Cumberland, into county championship

Mechanicsburg’s Jeff Lougee kept the at-bat alive in the top of the fourth inning, with two outs and two runners on, as New Cumberland pitcher Will Stambaugh fired away in an effort protect a one-run lead in Monday’s American Legion county elimination game at Memorial Field in New Cumberland.

Strike one. Foul. Foul. Ball one. Foul. Ball two. Foul.

Finally, a Stambaugh changeup drifted toward the inside part of the plate. Lougee shot it into center field, plating Dylan Hellam and Shawn Karpaitis and giving Mechanicsburg Post 109 the momentum it needed in a 2-1 victory over New Cumberland Post 143.

The victory carries Mechanicsburg (11-3-1) into Tuesday’s championship round at Hampden Township (11-2-1). First pitch at Creekview Park South is scheduled for 2 p.m. with a second game to follow if Mechanicsburg hands Hampden its first loss in the double-elimination tournament.

“It’s a big deal for us,” Mechanicsburg head coach Scott Cavada said.”I think we came into the season with high expectations. I had to temper them knowing that, basically, we have Cedar Cliff and Cumberland Valley to fight against. We still have to play basically Cumberland Valley tomorrow.”

To advance, Mechanicsburg needed to knock off a top-seeded but shorthanded New Cumberland team and Asa Simmers, who made his first start of the season due to pitch counts and attrition.

Simmers navigated the first three innings for New Cumberland (11-3-1), striking out two and walking five and eluding damage when Mechanicsburg put two runners on in each of the first two innings. He induced a groundout to end the top of the first with runners on first and second and struck out Lougee to end the second inning with runners on second and third.

“He worked his slider and changeup really well,” Lougee said. “We hadn’t seen a pitcher that could locate those pitches that well this season.”

The final batter Simmers faced, Dylan Hellam, drew a walk to lead off the fourth inning. New Cumberland had taken the lead in the bottom of the third when Gabe Kocher drew a bases loaded walk against Mechanicsburg starter Cam Nebel, plating Jordan Esser, who had led off the inning with a bunt single toward first base.

But the lead was short-lived. After Stambaugh retired the first batter he faced, Isaiah Zercher, on a pop-up to short, Karpaitis drew a one-out walk. Stambaugh struck out Cody Fey before engaging with Lougee in a battle that would change the momentum for good.

“The kid has a great approach at the plate,” Cavada said of Lougee. “You’re very surprised when a kid gets one past him. You just hope when he hits it hard, nobody’s in the way of it.”

After falling behind 0-2, Lougee — who went 1 for 3 with a hit by pitch — leaned in to Stambaugh’s offerings, deflecting the dancing changeups with enough contact to keep the count alive.

“Obviously, he’s a really good pitcher,” Lougee said, “so just continuing to battle with runners in scoring position was the biggest thing, working that at-bat as long as I could and getting that pitch I could finally hit.”

Lougee’s hit gave Mechanicsburg enough offense to buttress Nebel’s effort on the mound. Nebel went 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking six over 107 pitches. New Cumberland loaded the bases again in the fifth inning, but Nebel worked out of it by inducing a two-out groundout from Carter Enders to end the threat.

“He had a little trouble getting on top of his curve ball,” Cavada said of Nebel. “He left it up some, but he pitched deep enough into the game that I have Cody Fey available tomorrow.”

Fey pitched the rest of the game, striking out two and needing 15 total pitches to preserve the win to end New Cumberland’s season. The defending county champions went down after stranding eight runners on base in the first five innings. They suffered their three losses this season by a combined total of five runs.

“We’ve been in every game this year,” New Cumberland head coach George ‘Turtle’ Estep said. “They played hard. They’re a great, great group of young men.”