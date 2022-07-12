Legion Baseball: Hampden storms to 11-0 win over Mechanicsburg for county title

Hampden’s Jason Madrak lined up the 1-1 pitch from Mechanicsburg reliever Cody Fey and drove it toward the quickly graying sky above Creekview Park South in the third inning of Tuesday afternoon’s Cumberland County American Legion Baseball championship game. The ball one-hopped the center field wall as Justin Taylor and Dylan Carruthers crossed home plate and Madrak barreled into third base for a triple, beating the throw with a slide.

Madrak’s two-run center-field shot capped the scoring in an eight-run third inning for Hampden Township, which claimed the county title with an 11-0 five-inning decision over Mechanicsburg Post 109.

“I’ve personally played at Hampden my whole life,” said Madrak, who went 1 for 3 with the triple, two RBIs and a run scored. “It feels nice to keep it going in my last year.”

The county championship trophy also earns Hampden (12-2-1) a berth in the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 Tournament at Red Lion scheduled to begin Friday.

“We have plenty of pitching,” said Hampden head coach Todd Warner, who came back for a final season after planning to step down when his son, Payton, graduated, “and we have a lineup that, when everybody’s here and plays, I’ll put them up against anybody, including a lot of high school teams in the area. We have a really good lineup, top to bottom.”

The lineup stormed its way through the four-day county tournament, plating four runs in the second inning of a 7-0 win over Mechanicsburg in Saturday’s opener and rallying for five runs in the seventh inning to turn a 2-0 deficit to New Cumberland Sunday into a 5-2 come-from behind victory and a spot in Tuesday’s championship game.

“It would be nice to spread it out over more innings,” Madrak said, “but we have the ability to just tacking things on when we have our chances to. It seems like we don’t fail when we have a lot of those chances, and we come through and score. A lot of times, when it rains, it pours.”

With Hampden leading 1-0 through two innings on a Kaden Schoenly RBI single in the first, the proverbial skies opened up to the tune of a third-inning surge that included six hits and two walks and RBIs from Madrak (2), Schoenly, Colin Basehore, Kyler Parks, Martino Tobasco and Justin Taylor (2).

The Hampden offense chased Mechanicsburg starter Henry Zercher (2 1/3IP, 4H, 6R, 1ER, 2SO, 2BB) and continued the tear against Fey (0.2IP, 4H, 3ER, 0SO, 0BB).

Basehore added an RBI triple in the fourth inning and later scored a run to put Hampden over the 10-run mercy rule threshold. Mechanicsburg’s Isaiah Zercher allowed the two runs while striking out one and walking one in relief.

Meanwhile, Hampden starter Ryan Ness finished the complete-game shutout, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking one with 80 pitches.

“He was unbelievable,” Warner said of Ness. “He had everything on. All his pitches were working. I don’t think they hit one ball hard.”

Mechanicsburg (11-4-1) batters reached base in each inning and had runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the first before catcher Ayden Thelen threw out Owen Rynex in an attempt to steal second base.

Thelen also caught Jeff Lougee trying to steal for the third out in the third inning.

“That was a big help, definitely,” said Ness, who also went 2 for 2 at the plate with a walk, which led to Carruthers' three runs scored as a courtesy runner, “knowing I’ve got a good catcher behind me that can throw runners out. He got me out of a couple innings there and saved some runs.”