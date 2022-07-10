Legion Baseball: Hampden rallies past New Cumberland, into county finals

A five-run rally in the seventh inning Sunday lifted Hampden Township to a 5-2 winner’s bracket victory over New Cumberland Post 143 and into the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship round scheduled for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg Post 109 powered past Dillsburg Post 26 with a five-inning 10-0 decision in the elimination bracket.

New Cumberland and Mechanicsburg are scheduled to face off Monday at 5:30 p.m. in New Cumberland with the other championship-round berth on the line.

Trailing 2-0 through six innings, Hampden (11-2-1) broke through in the seventh with five runs on four walks and three singles, a New Cumberland error and a wild pitch. Ryan Ness, Paddy Hernjak, Kyler Parks and Justin Taylor all recorded RBIs in the momentum-swinging set against a trio of New Cumberland pitchers.

Starting pitcher Brandon Olinger had held Hampden in check in the first six innings, allowing two hits while striking out 10 and walking two. New Cumberland (11-2-1) gave him a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Chase Buch singled home Nate Uzelac and added to it in the fourth when Jordan Negley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Jason Madrak earned the win on the mound for Hampden, pitching 6 2/3 innings while allowing two unearned runs while collecting four strikeouts. Ryan Remetta recorded the final out in relief with a strikeout.

Mechanicsburg (10-3-1) eluded elimination with an offensive outburst, scoring 10 runs on 10 hits and setting the tone with a six-run second inning. Zach Lochary went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. He opened the scoring in the second-inning surge, leading off the inning with a single, advancing to second on an error, stealing third and scoring on a Isaiah Zercher sacrifice fly. Lochary later capped the offense in the inning with a sacrifice fly that plated Kyle Hellam.

While Mechanicsburg’s bats built the lead, the pitching duo of Henry Zercher and Kale Clark held off the Dillsburg lineup, holding Post 26 to two hits while striking out five and walking one.

Nathan Harlacker and Jaiden Augustine authored the hits for Dillsburg (7-7) while Alex Williams took the loss on the mound, surrendering seven runs (six earned) in four innings.

New Cumberland defeated Mechanicsburg 1-0 when the two teams met in the regular season June 14. Hampden owns a 3-1-1 record against the two teams remaining in the double-elimination tournament.