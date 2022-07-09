Legion Baseball: Hampden, New Cumberland open county playoffs with wins

The Cumberland County American Legion baseball playoffs opened Saturday evening, and Hampden Township’s Nethaneaill Miller and New Cumberland’s Nathan Mankowski met the moment with a pair of stellar pitching performances.’

Miller pitched 6 ⅓ scoreless innings for Hampden in a 7-0 shutout victory over Mechancisburg Post 109 in the first game of the double-elimination tournament, and Mankowski anchored New Cumberland Post 143, the defending county champion, in a 2-1 victory over Dillsburg Post 26.

Hampden and New Cumberland are scheduled to meet Sunday in New Cumberland in the tournament’s winner’s bracket with a berth in Tuesday’s championship game at stake. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg is scheduled to host Dillsburg Sunday in the elimination bracket.

Both games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Miller set the tone for Hampden (11-2-1), scattering three hits while striking out six batters and walking three. Ryan Ness recorded the final two outs to preserve the shutout. Noah Riegel provided the offensive punch, going 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. He also scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning on a Colin Basehore single. Hampden broke the game open with a four-run second inning and added two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jason Madrak matched Reigel’s two RBIs, and Basehore, Ness and Justin Taylor finished with one each.

Jeff Lougee registered two of the three hits for Mechanicsburg (9-2-1). Will Hummel took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks through 1 ⅔ innings. He also struck out two batters.

Top-seeded New Cumberland (11-1-1) took a lead in the second inning with a pair of runs, one of them earned, and held the Dillsburg bats at bay. New Cumberland pitching struck out 11 batters, walked two, and allowed five hits. Layne Hose pitched a complete game for Dillsburg (7-6), striking out three while walking four and allowing four hits. At the plate, he recorded two hits himself.

Both of Sunday’s matchups are familiar ones for the teams involved. New Cumberland and Hampden split a pair of games over the previous five days with Hampden claiming an 8-2 victory at New Cumberland Tuesday before New Cumberland returned the favor with a 2-1 decision at Hampden Friday.

Cumberland County Playoffs

SATURDAY

First Round

New Cumberland (Post 143) 2, Dillsburg (Post 26) 1

Hampden Township 7, Mechanicsburg (Post 109) 0

SUNDAY

Winner’s Bracket

Hampden Township at New Cumberland Post 143, 5:30 p.m.

Elimination Bracket

Dillsburg Post 26 at Mechanicsburg Post 109

MONDAY

Elimination Bracket

Hampden/New Cumberland loser vs. Dillsburg/Mechanicsburg winner, TBD