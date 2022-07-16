Legion Baseball: Hampden game vs. Fredericksburg postponed to Sunday

Sports Staff
A weather delay during Saturday's Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 Tournament games at Red Lion's Horn Field forced the postponement of Saturday's scheduled winner's bracket game between Hampden Township and Fredericksburg to Sunday at 10 a.m.
Hampden opened the double-elimination tournament with a 1-0 win over Waynesboro Friday while Fredericksburg shut out Red Lion, the tournament's host, 2-0.
A win would advance Hampden to Sunday's winner's bracket game, scheduled for 7 p.m., against the winner of Saturday night's game between Paxton and New Oxford. A loss would send Hampden into the elimination bracket with a game scheduled for 4 p.m. against Chambersburg, which defeated Annville 6-5 Saturday.
The Region 4 winner advances to the state tournament scheduled for July 23-27 at Bear Field in Boyertown.
AMERICAN LEGION PA REGION 4 TOURNAMENT Winner’s bracket semifinals
New Oxford vs. Paxton, ppd. –> ~ 7:30 p.m.
Hampden vs. Fredericksburg, ppd. –> Sunday, 10 a.m.
Chambersburg , Annville 5
Waynesboro vs. Red Lion, 1:30 p.m.
Winner's bracket semifinals
Hampden vs. Fredericksburg, 10 a.m.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Chambersburg vs. Hampden/Fredericksburg loser, 4 p.m.
