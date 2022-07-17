Legion Baseball: Hampden blast Chambersburg 8-0 to extend stay in PA Region 4 Tournament

After scoring four runs through its first two games in the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Region 4 Tournament at Red Lion, Hampden Township’s offense found its rhythm in an 8-0 win over Chambersburg Sunday afternoon to avoid elimination.

Hampden (14-3-1), which dropped a 5-3 decision Fredericksburg Sunday morning, survived the weekend portion of the five-day double-elimination tournament. The Cumberland County champions are scheduled to return to play Monday at 7 against defending champion Paxton, which went 3-0 through its first three tournament games.

Kaden Schoenly drove in the first run of Sunday’s barrage with a single in the bottom of the first inning. Schoenly went 2 for 2 in the game, complementing his RBI with a walk and a run scored. Jason Madrak tripled in the bottom of the second inning with the bases loaded, doubling what had been a 3-0 Hampden lead. Madrak also scored three runs.

The offense’s three runs in the first inning and four in the second provided sufficient cushion for Hampden pitching. Ryan Ness tossed the first five innings, allowing one hit while striking out one and walking two. John Shinn and Martino Tobasco picked up the final six outs against Chambersburg (17-4), keeping the one-hit shutout intact.

Hampden suffered its first loss of the tournament Sunday morning to Fredericksburg in a game that had been rescheduled from Saturday due to inclement weather. Fredericksburg took a 5-0 lead into the middle of the sixth inning with three runs against Hampden starter Caleb Cawthern and another two against Schoenly.

Hampden, which had opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Waynesboro, attempted a comeback in the bottom of the sixth with runs on a Nate Miller fielder’s choice and a Tobasco RBI single. Ness cut the deficit to two in the bottom of the seventh, scoring from third on a wild pitch. But Fredericksburg’s Bailey Wagner held off the rally and earned the save.

Seven different players scored runs for Hampden in Sunday morning’s game, including Colin Basehore, who scored two and went 2 for 3 from the plate.

Also avoiding elimination Sunday was Waynesboro, which defeated New Oxford 5-2 in an elimination game Sunday afternoon. Waynesboro is scheduled to face Fredericksburg at 4 p.m. Monday.