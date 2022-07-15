Legion Baseball: Hampden blanks Waynesboro 1-0 in PA Region 4 opener

RED LION — Hampden Township scored one run and registered two hits in Friday afternoon’s Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Region 4 tournament opener against Waynesboro Post 15 at Horn Field.

It was enough for the Cumberland County champions.

Nate Miller pitched six shutout innings and Jason Madrak earned the save in a 1-0 victory that advances Hampden (13-2-1) into a winner’s bracket game scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday against Fredericksburg or host Red Lion. Waynesboro (12-4) drops into the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament to face the Fredericksburg/Red Lion loser.

Madrak scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a wild pitch. He was hit by a pitch from Waynesboro starter Izzy Reed to lead off the inning, advanced to second when Noah Riegel walked behind him, and reached third on a Kaden Schoenly bunt.

"It wasn't our prettiest win,” Hampden coach Todd Warner said. “We're used to scoring some runs, but we were able to manufacture that run with a bunt, and between Nate's pitching performance and our defense, we were able to hold them off."

Miller held Waynesboro to two hits while striking out eight and walking one. He allowed a leadoff single to Dylan Morgan in the top of the first and retired the next 13 batters.

"I was throwing everything today,” he said. “Everything worked, and I was locating wherever Ayden wanted it behind the plate. I felt good, and I was grooving."

Reed worked a two-out walk in the fifth inning and took second base on a wild pitch, becoming the first Waynesboro runner to reach scoring position. But Miller induced a bouncing ground ball off a check swing from Caden Green, fielded it off the Red Lion turf and threw it to first base for the inning's final out.

"It was an odd hop,” he said, “and it came off my hand a little weird. It was a little sketchy throwing it over there, but I got it over there."

Reed, meanwhile, struck out eight and walked five while allowing the one earned run and two Hampden hits.

"He was locating his off-speed pitches,” Waynesboro coach Dan McCleaf said, “and keeping his pitch count down, and we made a couple defensive plays to keep them to one run. We had guys on base but just couldn't get them in."

Both efforts on the mound taxed the starting pitchers for fewer than 80 pitches each, giving them a chance to return later in the tournament without pitch-count concerns.

"It saves the rest of our guys for the rest of the weekend," Warner said. "What Nate did today was huge for our team. He was awesome today."