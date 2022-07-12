Eastern League: Senators hold off Yard Goats for third straight win

Taking a 7-0 lead with runs in each of the first four innings, the Harrisburg Senators earned their third consecutive victory, holding off the Hartford Yard Goats in an 8-7 decision Tuesday night in Hartford.

Eight players had at least one hit for the Senators (35-47), including Justin Connell, who went 2 for 2 with three walks and two runs scored. He hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give Harrisburg an early lead.

Brady Lindsly added a solo home run in the seventh inning to give Harrisburg a cushion it would need, as the Yard Goats (49-33) plated two runs each in the fourth, sixth and ninth innings around a single run in the eighth to cut the deficit to one.

Josh Rogers earned the win on the mount for Harrisburg, allowing four runs – all of them earned – on seven hits through 5.1 innings pitched. He struck out five and walked three. Zach Brzzykcy earned the save after striking out two, walking two and allowing two runs in the ninth inning.

Tuesday’s win marked the third time the Senators won at least three consecutive games. They put together a pair of six-game winning streaks in April and June.

The Senators and Yard Goats are scheduled to continue their six-game series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.