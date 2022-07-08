Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators rally but fall to Erie for fifth straight loss

Despite scoring two runs in the eighth inning and two runs in the ninth, the Harrisburg Senators saw their comeback bid fall short in a 7-5 loss to the Erie SeaWolves Friday night at FNB Field.

Erie (46-32) erased an early 1-0 deficit with three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. Andrew Navigato gave the SeaWolves the lead with a two-run single in the fourth off Harrisburg starter Ronald Herrera, and Dane Myers capped the two-inning burst with a solo home run in the fifth. Erie added single runs in the eighth and ninth while the Senators (32-47) attempted to close the gap.

Jake Alu went 3 for 5 for the Senators (32-47) with a solo home run against the SeaWolves’ Chance Kirby. Brady Lindsly, Alfredo Rodriguez, Wilson Garcia and Justin Connell also drove in runs for Harrisburg, which saw its losing streak reach five games.

The teams are scheduled to reconvene Saturday at 6 p.m. at FNB Field.

County Legion playoffs set

The Cumberland County American Legion baseball playoffs are scheduled to begin Saturday. In the opening round, top-seeded New Cumberland Post 143 hosts No. 4 Dillsburg Post 26, and No. 2 Hampden Township welcomes No. 3 Mechanicsburg Post 109. The winners are scheduled to meet Sunday with a spot in the championship game on the line while the losers play an elimination game. All games are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.