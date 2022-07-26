 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastern League

Eastern League: Akron storms back against Harrisburg

Harrisburg Senators logo 2022

Akron RubberDucks bats tagged Harrisburg Senators relievers for five runs over the final three innings in an 8-7 victory Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

Akron (48-41) scored two runs in the sixth, three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to take the lead after trailing 7-2 through five innings. A two-run George Valera single highlighted the late-innings surge, setting up a win for Cade Smith, who pitched two scoreless innings before Robert Broom held off Harrisburg (37-54) for the save in the ninth.

An Andrew Young grand slam in the fifth inning keyed the Senators offense. Gilbert Lara and Israel Pineda also homered to provide a cushion for Harrisburg starter Tim Cate, who allowed two earned runs over five innings while striking out three and walking two. Brian Gonzalez was charged with the loss.

The six-game series between the Senators and RubberDucks is scheduled to continue Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. in Akron.

