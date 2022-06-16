 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings through June 16

Myerstown Mechanicsburg Legion 11

Mechanicsburg has a quick conference on the mound during the fifth inning of the American Legion Region IV opening round tournament game against Myerstown at Rickenbach-Shirley Field, Mechanicsburg, Friday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The American Legion Baseball season is underway.

Following is a look at the Cumberland County standings through games played Thursday.

 Pts 
 Mount Holly Post 674  4 1 10
 New Cumberland Post 143  3 0 1 7
 Mechanicsburg Post 109 3 1 1 7
 Dillsburg Post 26 3 2 0 6
 Enola Post 751 2 0 4
 Carlisle Generals 2 4 0 4
 Hampden Township 0 0 1 1
 Newville Post 421 0 5 1 1
 Duncannon Post 340 0 4 0 0

Thursday's score

Mechanicsburg 5, Carlisle 1

Friday's schedule

Enola at Hampden Township, 6 p.m.

