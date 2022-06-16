Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings through June 16

The American Legion Baseball season is underway.
Following is a look at the Cumberland County standings through games played Thursday.
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Mount Holly Post 674
|4
|1
|2
|10
|New Cumberland Post 143
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Mechanicsburg Post 109
|3
|1
|1
|7
|Dillsburg Post 26
|3
|2
|0
|6
|Enola Post 751
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Carlisle Generals
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Hampden Township
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Newville Post 421
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Duncannon Post 340
|0
|4
|0
|0
People are also reading…
Thursday's score
Mechanicsburg 5, Carlisle 1
Friday's schedule
Enola at Hampden Township, 6 p.m.