 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Sentinel is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory

Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings and schedule (through June 29)

  • Updated
  • 0
Legion Baseball Logo

As American Legion baseball teams barrel toward the end of June, here's an updated look at the Cumberland County standings and schedule.

Standings (through June 29)

 Pts 
 New Cumberland Post 143 7 0 15
 Mechanicsburg Post 109  6 2 1 13
 Dillsburg Post 26 6 3 0 12
 Mount Holly Post 674 4 5 2 10
 Hampden 4 0 1 9
 Carlisle 4 5 0 8
 Enola Post 751 4 4 0 8
 ^Newville Post 421 1 8 1 3
 ^Duncannon Post 340 0 9 0 0

People are also reading…

*Regular season ends July 8

*Top 4 qualify for county playoffs

^eliminated from county playoffs

Monday's results

New Cumberland (Post 143) 11, Enola (Post 751) 0

Dillsburg (Post 26) 7, Mount Holly (Post 674) 2

Tuesday's results

Hampden 7, Dillsburg Post 26 2

Mechanicsburg Post 109 4, Mount Holly Post 674 2

New Cumberland Post 143 21, Duncannon Post 340 2

Newville Post 421 4, Enola Post 751 1

Wednesday's games

Enola Post 751 7, Mount Holly Post 674 3

Dillsburg Post 26 11, Duncannon Post 340 5

Mechanicsburg Post 109 3, Newville Post 421 2

Thursday's games

Carlisle Generals at Hampden, 6 p.m.

Duncannon Post 340 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.

Friday's games

Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.

Enola Post 751 at New Cumberland Post 143, 6 p.m.

Hampden at Mount Holly Post 674, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5

Hampden at New Cumberland Post 143, 6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Enola Post 751, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6

Dillsburg Post 26 at Mechanicsburg Post 109, 6 p.m.

Carlisle Generals at Hampden, 6 p.m.

New Cumberland Post 143 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

Duncannon Post 340 at Hampden, 6 p.m.

Duncannon Post 340 at Hampden, 8 p.m.

Carlisle Generals at Enola Post 751, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 8

New Cumberland Post 143 at Hampden, 6 p.m.

Enola Post 751 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News