Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings and schedule (through June 29)

Sentinel Staff
As American Legion baseball teams barrel toward the end of June, here's an updated look at the Cumberland County standings and schedule.
Standings (through June 29)
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
| New Cumberland Post 143
| 7
| 0
|1
| 15
| Mechanicsburg Post 109
| 6
| 2
| 1
| 13
| Dillsburg Post 26
| 6
| 3
| 0
| 12
| Mount Holly Post 674
| 4
| 5
| 2
| 10
| Hampden
| 4
| 0
| 1
| 9
| Carlisle
| 4
| 5
| 0
| 8
| Enola Post 751
| 4
| 4
| 0
| 8
| ^Newville Post 421
| 1
| 8
| 1
| 3
| ^Duncannon Post 340
| 0
| 9
| 0
| 0
*Regular season ends July 8
*Top 4 qualify for county playoffs
^eliminated from county playoffs
Monday's results
New Cumberland (Post 143) 11, Enola (Post 751) 0
Dillsburg (Post 26) 7, Mount Holly (Post 674) 2
Tuesday's results
Hampden 7, Dillsburg Post 26 2
Mechanicsburg Post 109 4, Mount Holly Post 674 2
New Cumberland Post 143 21, Duncannon Post 340 2
Newville Post 421 4, Enola Post 751 1
Wednesday's games
Enola Post 751 7, Mount Holly Post 674 3
Dillsburg Post 26 11, Duncannon Post 340 5
Mechanicsburg Post 109 3, Newville Post 421 2
Thursday's games
Carlisle Generals at Hampden, 6 p.m.
Duncannon Post 340 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.
Friday's games
Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.
Enola Post 751 at New Cumberland Post 143, 6 p.m.
Hampden at Mount Holly Post 674, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 5
Hampden at New Cumberland Post 143, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Enola Post 751, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6
Dillsburg Post 26 at Mechanicsburg Post 109, 6 p.m.
Carlisle Generals at Hampden, 6 p.m.
New Cumberland Post 143 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Duncannon Post 340 at Hampden, 6 p.m.
Duncannon Post 340 at Hampden, 8 p.m.
Carlisle Generals at Enola Post 751, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 8
New Cumberland Post 143 at Hampden, 6 p.m.
Enola Post 751 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.
Photos: New Cumberland Post 143 at Carlisle Generals Legion Baseball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!