Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings and schedule (through July 7)

Legion Baseball Logo

Here's an updated look at the Cumberland County standings and playoff picture as the American Legion baseball season heads toward the finish line.

Standings (through July 7)

 Pts 
 x-New Cumberland Post 143 9 1 1 19
 x-Hampden  9 1 1 19
 x-Mechanicsburg Post 109 9 2 1 19
 Dillsburg Post 26 6 5 0 12
 Mount Holly Post 674 5 5 2 12
 ^Enola Post 751 4 6 0 8
 ^Carlisle 4 7 0 8
 ^Newville Post 421 1 9 1 3
 ^Duncannon Post 340 0 11 0 0

*Regular season ends July 8

*Top 4 qualify for county playoffs

x-clinched playoff berth

^eliminated from county playoffs

Legion Baseball: Will Stambaugh stymies Carlisle's bats, lifts New Cumberland Post 143 to 5-1 win

Tuesday's games

Hampden 8, New Cumberland (Post 143) 2

Mechanicsburg (Post 109) 13, Enola (Post 751) 0

Wednesday's games

Mechanicsburg (Post 109) 4, Dillsburg (Post 26) 0

New Cumberland (Post 143) 12, Newville (Post 421) 2

Thursday's games

Hampden 7, Duncannon Post 340 0

Hampden 9, Duncannon Post 340 2

Carlisle Generals at Enola Post 751, no report

Friday's games

New Cumberland Post 143 at Hampden, 6 p.m.

Enola Post 751 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.

Saturday's games

Cumberland County playoffs

No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed, 5:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg (No. 3 seed) at No. 2 seed, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's games

Cumberland County playoffs

TBA

Cumberland County playoffs

TBA

