Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings and schedule (through July 6)

Here's an updated look at the Cumberland County standings and playoff picture as the American Legion baseball season heads toward the finish line.
Standings (through July 6)
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
| x-New Cumberland Post 143
| 9
| 1
| 1
| 19
| x-Mechanicsburg Post 109
| 9
| 2
| 1
| 19
| x-Hampden
| 7
| 1
| 1
| 15
| Dillsburg Post 26
| 6
| 5
| 0
| 12
| Mount Holly Post 674
| 5
| 5
| 2
| 12
| ^Enola Post 751
| 4
| 6
| 0
| 8
| ^Carlisle
| 4
| 7
| 0
| 8
| ^Newville Post 421
| 1
| 9
| 1
| 3
| ^Duncannon Post 340
| 0
| 9
| 0
| 0
*Regular season ends July 8
*Top 4 qualify for county playoffs
^eliminated from county playoffs
Tuesday's games
Hampden 8, New Cumberland (Post 143) 2
Mechanicsburg (Post 109) 13, Enola (Post 751) 0
Wednesday's games
Mechanicsburg (Post 109) 4, Dillsburg (Post 26) 0
New Cumberland (Post 143) 12, Newville (Post 421) 2
Thursday's games
Duncannon Post 340 at Hampden (DH), 6 p.m.
Carlisle Generals at Enola Post 751, 6 p.m.
Duncannon Post 340 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.
Friday's games
New Cumberland Post 143 at Hampden, 6 p.m.
Enola Post 751 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.
Saturday's games
Cumberland County playoffs, TBA
Sunday's games
Cumberland County playoffs, TBA
Monday's games
Cumberland County playoffs, TBA
Photos: New Cumberland Post 143 at Carlisle Generals Legion Baseball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!