Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings and schedule (through July 1)

With one week remaining in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball regular season, here's an updated look at the standings and the county playoff picture.
Standings (through July 1)
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|x-New Cumberland Post 143
|8
|0
|1
|16
|x-Mechanicsburg Post 109
|7
|2
|1
|15
|Hampden
|6
|1
|1
|13
|Dillsburg Post 26
|6
|4
|0
|12
|Mount Holly Post 674
|5
|5
|2
|12
|^Enola Post 751
|4
|5
|0
|8
|^Carlisle
|4
|7
|0
|8
|^Newville Post 421
|1
|8
|1
|3
|^Duncannon Post 340
|0
|9
|0
|0
People are also reading…
*Regular season ends July 8
*Top 4 qualify for county playoffs
x-clinched playoff berth
^eliminated from county playoffs
Friday's results
Mechanicsburg (Post 109) 5, Dillsburg (Post 26) 4
New Cumberland (Post 143) def. Enola (Post 751) by forfeit
Mount Holly (Post 674) 3, Hampden 2
Tuesday's games
Hampden at New Cumberland Post 143, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Enola Post 751, 6 p.m.
Duncannon Post 340 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Dillsburg Post 26 at Mechanicsburg Post 109, 6 p.m.
New Cumberland Post 143 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.
Thursday's games
Duncannon Post 340 at Hampden (DH), 6 p.m.
Carlisle Generals at Enola Post 751, 6 p.m.
Friday's games
New Cumberland Post 143 at Hampden, 6 p.m.
Enola Post 751 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.