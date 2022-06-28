 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings and schedule (June 28-July 1)

Legion Baseball Logo

As American Legion baseball teams barrel toward the end of June, here's an updated look at the Cumberland County standings and schedule.

Standings (through June 19)

 Pts 
 New Cumberland Post 143 6 0 12
 Dillsburg Post 26  5 2 0 10
 Mount Holly Post 674 4 3 2 10
 Mechanicsburg Post 109 4 2 1 9
 Carlisle Generals 4 5 0 8
 Hempden Township 3 0 1 7
 Enola Post 751 3 4 0 6
 Newville Post 421 0 7 1 1
 Duncannon Post 340 0 7 0 0

Monday's games

New Cumberland (Post 143) 11, Enola (Post 751) 0

Dillsburg (Post 26) 7, Mount Holly (Post 674) 2

Tuesday's games

Dillsburg Post 26 at Hampden Township, 6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Mount Holly Post 674, 6 p.m.

New Cumberland Post 143 at Duncannon Post 340, 6 p.m.

Enola Post 751 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Mount Holly Post 674 at Enola Post 751, 6 p.m.

Duncannon Post 340 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.

Thursday's games

Carlisle Generals at Hampden Township, 6 p.m.

Duncannon Post 340 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.

Friday's games

Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.

Enola Post 751 at New Cumberland Post 143, 6 p.m.

