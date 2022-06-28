Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings and schedule (June 28-July 1)

Sentinel Staff
As American Legion baseball teams barrel toward the end of June, here's an updated look at the Cumberland County standings and schedule.
Standings (through June 19)
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
| New Cumberland Post 143
| 6
| 0
|1
| 12
| Dillsburg Post 26
| 5
| 2
| 0
| 10
| Mount Holly Post 674
| 4
| 3
| 2
| 10
| Mechanicsburg Post 109
| 4
| 2
| 1
| 9
| Carlisle Generals
| 4
| 5
| 0
| 8
| Hempden Township
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 7
| Enola Post 751
| 3
| 4
| 0
| 6
| Newville Post 421
| 0
| 7
| 1
| 1
| Duncannon Post 340
| 0
| 7
| 0
| 0
Monday's games
New Cumberland (Post 143) 11, Enola (Post 751) 0
Dillsburg (Post 26) 7, Mount Holly (Post 674) 2
Tuesday's games
Dillsburg Post 26 at Hampden Township, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Mount Holly Post 674, 6 p.m.
New Cumberland Post 143 at Duncannon Post 340, 6 p.m.
Enola Post 751 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Mount Holly Post 674 at Enola Post 751, 6 p.m.
Duncannon Post 340 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.
Thursday's games
Carlisle Generals at Hampden Township, 6 p.m.
Duncannon Post 340 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.
Friday's games
Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.
Enola Post 751 at New Cumberland Post 143, 6 p.m.
Photos: New Cumberland Post 143 at Carlisle Generals Legion Baseball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!