Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings and schedule (June 19-24)

With another week of American Legion baseball on tap, here's an updated look at the Cumberland County standings and schedule.
Standings (through June 19)
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Mount Holly Post 674
|4
|1
|2
|10
|New Cumberland Post 143
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Mechanicsburg Post 109
|3
|1
|1
|7
|Dillsburg Post 26
|3
|2
|0
|6
|Enola Post 751
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Carlisle Generals
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Hampden Township
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Newville Post 421
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Duncannon Post 340
|0
|4
|0
|0
Monday's games
Hampden Township at Enola Post 751, 6 p.m.
Newville Post 421 at Mechanicsburg Post 109, 6 p.m.
New Cumberland Post 143 at Carlisle Generals, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Newville Post 421 at Hampden Township, 6 p.m.
Mount Holly Post 674 at Carlisle Generals, 6 p.m.
Duncannon Post 340 at New Cumberland Post 143, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.
Enola Post 751 at Duncannon Post 340, 6 p.m.
Thursday's games
Hampden Township at Mount Holly Post 674, 6 p.m.
Duncannon Post 340 at Carlisle Generals, 6 p.m.
New Cumberland Post 143 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.
Friday's game
Enola Post 751 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.