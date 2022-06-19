 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County American Legion Baseball standings and schedule (June 19-24)

With another week of American Legion baseball on tap, here's an updated look at the Cumberland County standings and schedule.

Standings (through June 19)

 Pts 
 Mount Holly Post 674  4 1 10
 New Cumberland Post 143  3 0 1 7
 Mechanicsburg Post 109 3 1 1 7
 Dillsburg Post 26 3 2 0 6
 Enola Post 751 2 1 0 4
 Carlisle Generals 2 4 0 4
 Hampden Township 1 0 1 3
 Newville Post 421 0 5 1 1
 Duncannon Post 340 0 4 0 0

Monday's games

Hampden Township at Enola Post 751, 6 p.m.

Newville Post 421 at Mechanicsburg Post 109, 6 p.m.

New Cumberland Post 143 at Carlisle Generals, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Newville Post 421 at Hampden Township, 6 p.m.

Mount Holly Post 674 at Carlisle Generals, 6 p.m.

Duncannon Post 340 at New Cumberland Post 143, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.

Enola Post 751 at Duncannon Post 340, 6 p.m.

Thursday's games

Hampden Township at Mount Holly Post 674, 6 p.m.

Duncannon Post 340 at Carlisle Generals, 6 p.m.

New Cumberland Post 143 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.

Friday's game

Enola Post 751 at Dillsburg Post 26, 6 p.m.

