Cumberland County American Legion Baseball final standings and playoff schedule

A look at the final regular-season standings for the Cumberland County league and a glance at the county tournament scheduled to begin Saturday.
Final Standings
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
| x-New Cumberland Post 143
| 10
| 1
| 1
| 21
| x-Hampden
| 9
| 2
| 1
| 19
| x-Mechanicsburg Post 109
| 9
| 2
| 1
| 19
| x-Dillsburg Post 26
| 7
| 5
| 0
| 14
| Mount Holly Post 674
| 5
| 5
| 2
| 12
| Enola Post 751
| 4
| 6
| 0
| 8
| Carlisle
| 4
| 7
| 0
| 8
| Newville Post 421
| 1
| 9
| 1
| 3
| Duncannon Post 340
| 0
| 11
| 0
| 0
Tuesday's games
Hampden 8, New Cumberland (Post 143) 2
Mechanicsburg (Post 109) 13, Enola (Post 751) 0
Wednesday's games
Mechanicsburg (Post 109) 4, Dillsburg (Post 26) 0
New Cumberland (Post 143) 12, Newville (Post 421) 2
Thursday's games
Hampden 7, Duncannon Post 340 0
Hampden 9, Duncannon Post 340 2
Carlisle Generals at Enola Post 751, no report
Friday's games
New Cumberland (Post 143) 2, Hampden 1
Dillsburg Post 26 d. Enola Post 751 by forfeit
Saturday's games
Cumberland County playoffs
Dillsburg Post 26 at New Cumberland Post 143, 5:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Hampden, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday's games
Cumberland County playoffs
Winner's bracket game at higher seed, 5:30 p.m.
Elimination bracket game at higher seed, 5:30 p.m.
