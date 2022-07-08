 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County American Legion Baseball final standings and playoff schedule

Legion Baseball Logo

A look at the final regular-season standings for the Cumberland County league and a glance at the county tournament scheduled to begin Saturday.

Final Standings

 Pts 
 x-New Cumberland Post 143 10 1 1 21
 x-Hampden  9 2 1 19
 x-Mechanicsburg Post 109 9 2 1 19
 x-Dillsburg Post 26 7 5 0 14
 Mount Holly Post 674 5 5 2 12
 Enola Post 751 4 6 0 8
 Carlisle 4 7 0 8
 Newville Post 421 1 9 1 3
 Duncannon Post 340 0 11 0 0

x-clinched playoff berth

Legion Baseball: Will Stambaugh stymies Carlisle's bats, lifts New Cumberland Post 143 to 5-1 win

Tuesday's games

Hampden 8, New Cumberland (Post 143) 2

Mechanicsburg (Post 109) 13, Enola (Post 751) 0

Wednesday's games

Mechanicsburg (Post 109) 4, Dillsburg (Post 26) 0

New Cumberland (Post 143) 12, Newville (Post 421) 2

Thursday's games

Hampden 7, Duncannon Post 340 0

Hampden 9, Duncannon Post 340 2

Carlisle Generals at Enola Post 751, no report

Friday's games

New Cumberland (Post 143) 2, Hampden 1

Dillsburg Post 26 d. Enola Post 751 by forfeit

Saturday's games

Cumberland County playoffs

Dillsburg Post 26 at New Cumberland Post 143, 5:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Hampden, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's games

Cumberland County playoffs

Winner's bracket game at higher seed, 5:30 p.m.

Elimination bracket game at higher seed, 5:30 p.m.

