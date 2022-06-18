College World Series: Notre Dame, Oklahoma win openers

OMAHA, Neb. — John Michael Bertrand and two relievers held Texas' potent offense in check and Notre Dame scored in all kinds of ways in a 7-3 victory Friday night in its first College World Series game in 20 years.

The Irish (41-15) carried over their momentum from eliminating No. 1 national seed Tennessee in the super regionals with a strong all-around performance against the program making its record 38th appearance in Omaha.

"It was fun for you and the fans and the country that watched our team because I feel like when we're playing well, that's what we do," Irish coach Link Jarrett said. "I'm very proud of them to come into this atmosphere and perform for the first time that well-rounded of a game against clearly a phenomenal program."

Notre Dame will play Oklahoma on Sunday. The Longhorns (47-21) will face rival Texas A&M in an elimination game.

"It just wasn't our day," Texas coach David Pierce said. "We couldn't get that flow going and we just couldn't get their traffic off the bases all day. We were constantly under stress defensively and pitching."

Bertrand (10-3), roughed up in his start against Tennessee last week, limited the Longhorns to three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Alex Rao and Jack Findlay gave up no hits in 3 1/3 innings, with Findlay earning his fourth save.

The Irish scored six runs on nine hits against Texas starter Pete Hansen (11-3). They picked up single runs on Jared Miller's home run in the first inning, an RBI groundout in the third and a safety squeeze in the fourth, and they scored three more in the fifth on Tristan Stevens' balk and a couple singles.

Carter Putz's homer in the ninth gave the Irish a four-run lead.

"When you come out of the corners in a boxing match and you can land the first blow, it's a really good feeling," Jarrett said. "It gives you the momentum and the mojo, and when you're coaching the game with the lead, you have some options ... and the playbook opens up a little bit more."

The Longhorns arrived in Omaha with a program-record 128 homers, most among the CWS teams and fourth nationally, and had hit three or more in each of its previous four games.

They mustered only six singles against the Irish and were the only team in the first two CWS games to not hit a homer.

Douglas Hodo II had an RBI single, and the Longhorns scored on a squeeze play and wild pitch.

It was the first game this season that Texas didn't have an extra-base hit.

Last year, the Longhorns lost their CWS opener and then won three straight to reach their bracket final, where they lost to eventual national champion Mississippi State.

"We've been in this situation before," Stevens said. "We can't look three games ahead, two games ahead. Our next target is A&M."

WORTH THE SQUEEZE

Texas and Notre Dame traded runs on safety squeeze plays.

The Longhorns' Dylan Campbell came home on Eric Kennedy's bunt in the third. Bertrand picked it up and threw to second for the force rather than try to get Campbell at the plate.

In the fourth, Hansen flipped to catcher Silas Ardoin after fielding Spencer Myer's bunt, but the Irish's Jack Brannigan was able to touch the plate with his hand just ahead of Ardoin's sweep tag. Brannigan was called out initially but ruled safe after a video review.

OLD HOME WEEK

Paul Mainieri, who coached Notre Dame in its previous CWS appearance in 2002, watched from a stadium suite with Brian O'Connor, who was the team's pitching coach.

Mainieri went on to coach at LSU from 2007 until he retired last year. O'Connor left to become head coach at Virginia in 2003 and has been there since.

OMAHA, OMAHA

Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning watched the game from the stands. Fittingly, the retired quarterback wore a hat bearing his signature line at the line of scrimmage: "OMAHA!"

Sooners get on roll early, beat Aggies

Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam, Jake Bennett pitched six strong innings and Oklahoma jumped on No. 5 national seed Texas A&M early in a 13-8 victory in the College World Series opener Friday.

The Sooners scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning to lead 8-0 and then turned back the Aggies' comeback bids in the highest-scoring CWS game since 2008.

"We talked about being a team of Davids and attacking the giant," Nicklaus said. "That's been our team motto lately. We just want to attack the game and play with no fear. We had a game plan. We wanted to execute early. We did."

The Sooners (43-22), who advanced to Omaha as a No. 2 regional seed, will play Sunday against Notre Dame, a 7-3 winner over Texas on Friday night. Texas A&M (42-19) will face Texas in an elimination game.

Oklahoma won a week after the school's softball team earned its second straight Women's College World Series championship.

Texas A&M has lost nine straight CWS games over five appearances since it beat Kansas in 1993.

"There's been all kinds of different stories in this College World Series for many, many years," Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "We can either cower down and put our tail between our legs and go back to College Station or we can fight. My money is on our guys fighting."

Aggies starter Nathan Dettmer (5-3) lasted just 1 2/3 innings and left with his team down 5-0. He hasn't made it past the fifth inning since April and has allowed 30 earned runs in his last 24 2/3 innings (10.95 ERA).

Joseph Menefee took over for Dettmer, and Jimmy Crooks drove his second offering into the right-field bullpen for his eighth homer and an 8-0 lead.

Six Texas A&M pitchers combined to walk 10, hit three batters and strike out 12.

Oklahoma loaded the bases in the fourth on a bunt single, throwing error and walk before Nicklaus's grand slam made it 12-3.

"I thought we set the table really early, took the momentum in the game, early in the game," Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said. "Settled Jake down a little bit."

Bennett (10-3), who allowed five hits and four earned runs, retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced.

The Aggies got homers from Jordan Thompson and Austin Bost, and they were within four runs in the seventh after three straight RBI singles and a run-scoring groundout.

It was the teams' first meeting since Texas A&M left the Big 12 after the 2012 season.

KYLER MURRAY IN HOUSE

Arizona Cardinals quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray was on hand to watch the game between two schools he attended.

Murray spent his freshman football season at Texas A&M, where he started three games before transferring to OU after the 2015 season. He led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in 2018.

Murray played outfield two seasons for the Sooners and was the No. 9 overall pick by Oakland in the 2018 Major League draft. Murray spoke to the team in Omaha on Thursday.

"When you have an ex-player like him come back, you know you've done something to carve your name on his heart," Johnson said. "He shows that he cares about us, because we cared about him."

SQUIRES OUT

Oklahoma designated hitter Brett Squires broke his left hand when he was hit by a pitch in the third inning and will miss the rest of the CWS.

OU got a scare in the ninth when Chris Cortez's fastball hit Kendall Pettis in the ribs as he squared to bunt.

JUICED BALL?

Charles Schwab Field didn't play like the pitcher's park it has been since it opened in 2011. Oklahoma and Texas A&M combined for four homers to tie the stadium record, and the 424 homers in regionals and super regionals were an NCAA Tournament record.

NCAA officials said Thursday that ball specifications have not changed since the flat-seam ball was introduced in 2015. Schlossnagle isn't so sure.

"The ball has definitely changed," he said. "I'm not a big conspiracy theory guy, but there's a lot of coaches out there who think the ball has changed a lot, this particular season.

"I don't know enough about the science to say that's the case or not, but there's no question, whether it be older players or lack of good pitchers, the ball is flying everywhere this year."

