Carlisle’s Bradyn Sober recently received Most Valuable Pitcher honors after the 14U Perfect Game Central Pennsylvania Fall Elite Championship Sept. 25 at the keystone Field House Complex in Newville. Sober pitched his Regulators Baseball team into the finals by pitching seven shutout innings against 3Up 3Down, striking out 10 while allowing three hits and two walks in a 1-0 victory. The Long Island Titans took the title with a 4-2 rain-shortened win in the championship game.
Carlisle's Sober earns Perfect Game Most Valuable Pitcher honors
Sentinel Staff
-
-
- 0
