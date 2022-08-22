'All the way': Upper Allen completes unbeaten sprint through summer with Cal Ripken 8u World Series title

Triumphant shouts of, “UA, all the way” cascaded down from the bleachers at the Cherry Hill National Athletic League fields in New Jersey Monday morning, sweeping across the Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team as it savored a Cal Ripken World Series championship.

Upper Allen dispatched Chelmsford, a Massachusetts state champion, 10-0 in Monday’s title tilt, punctuating an unbeaten summer surge that included Ripken league titles at the District 10 and state levels.

“They were really excited,” said Mike Bonini, the team’s manager. “That was a moment where, as a coaching staff, you could just step out of the way and let them enjoy that moment out on the field, embracing each other, high-fiving and sliding around on the field.”

The celebration capped a morning that saw Upper Allen (18-0) seal the Ripken World Series title with a five-run fifth inning after plating three runs in the first and single runs in the third and fourth. As it had in a majority of its games throughout the summer, Upper Allen invoked the mercy rule.

“What’s carried us all weekend, and really all week,” said Mike Bonini, the team’s manager, “has been really solid pitching, good defense, super aggressive baserunning and timely hitting. We had all of that going for us today.”

Parker Lantzy, Logan Fabiano and Jax Solomon combined to pitch the shutout, allowing just one hit while striking out five Chelmsford batters and surrendering a pair of walks.

At the plate, Upper Allen registered seven hits, drew six walks and benefited from six Chelmsford errors. Solomon, Fabiano and Holden Shirley scored the first-inning runs that gave Upper Allen the upper hand. Solomon went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. Lantzy, Alex Varner and Jackson Kuntz also drove in one run each.

“It was a very businesslike game,” Bonini said. “The kids just played ball and executed and did the things we’ve always asked them to do. I don’t want to call it uneventful because it was a huge moment, but at the same token, it was just another game. This one just happened to be at 9:30 in the morning for a World Series championship.”

Less than 12 hours before they basked in a championship moment and cheers of “UA, all the way,” the team pushed back against a comeback attempt from Doylestown in Sunday night’s semifinal. Upper Allen’s early 6-0 lead had evaporated, and Doylestown tied the game at seven with a four-run fourth inning.

“They boys didn’t flinch,” Bonini said. “They just buckled down.”

Upper Allen took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with RBI singles from Dante Bonini, Solomon and Lantzy. Connor Saccente also scored on a wild pitch, and the team held on for an 11-7 victory. Earlier Sunday, Upper Allen trailed southeast Pennsylvania champion Hilltop 6-4 heading into its last at-bat.

Facing elimination, Cole Arva and Solomon drew walks to lead off the inning. Fabiano and Lantzy drove them home with singles, and Varner delivered the game-winning hit that scored Fabiano.

“The kids ended up just playing baseball,” Mike Bonini said. “We didn’t let the moment get too big, and we didn’t want them to put additional pressure on themselves. The parents and coaches were feeling it, and I’m sure, to a certain extent, the boys were, too. But at the end of the day, we asked them to just play baseball, and their skills and abilities afforded us the opportunity to score three runs in that inning.”

Upper Allen earned a berth in the World Series by winning the Northwest Pennsylvania state tournament July 12. Bonini said the team’s preparation during the four-week layoff between tournaments helped it reach Monday’s championship celebration.

“It was a time when the kids could have focused their efforts and attentions on other things,” he said, “but they didn’t. They stayed focused on baseball. We had terrific practices and scrimmages leading up to this past week.”

Upper Allen, the runner-up in the 2019 Cal Ripken 8u World Series, went 3-0 in three pool play games in Cherry Hill last week, outscoring opponents 51-5. Its pitchers (there’s also a Cal Ripken 8u machine pitch World Series) posted an ERA of 2.76 in the tournament. They also faced some of their opponents’ best arms.

“We saw aces,” Bonini said, “the best pitchers from five of the six teams. Everybody was coming after us. It was a good challenge for the boys, and they responded to it very, very well.”

And when the cheers of “UA, all the way” cascaded down from the bleachers in Cherry Hill, the players smiled and celebrated the end of a three-month sprint through the summer. Together.

“It was really a total team effort,” Bonini said. “Each and every one of the boys contributed in some way to not only get us here, but throughout this week. That’s a really exciting thing.”