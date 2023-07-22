HARRISBURG — For Matt McNair, the Big 26 Baseball Classic is representative of how far he — and his Boiling Springs' team — have come.

"I tried to come out here and represent my guys," he said. "You know, Boiling Springs is obviously a small school. We don't really get looked at. So I'm just trying to put them on the map."

McNair blasted a double in Game 1 of the series Friday at FNB Field, an 11-7 setback for Pennsylvania against Maryland. In Game 2 Saturday, the rising senior went 0 for 3 with three groundouts and an RBI as Pennsylvania returned the favor, topping Maryland 11-7 and evening the series.

"So far I've done all right," he said. "I'm just trying to do my part."

McNair said he's enjoyed the non-baseball aspects of the weekend's festivities.

"It not just about getting to play baseball," he said. "You know, the kids. The buddy program means a lot."

Boiling Springs had a baseball revival of sorts this spring, winning 14 games and hosting a District 3 Class 4A quarterfinal after winning just three games the year before. The Bubblers also shared the Mid-Penn Colonial Division title with Greencastle-Antrim.

"Experience was a big thing," he said of the 2023 squad that had 10 seniors. "We really, really grew."

McNair was no small part of that revival. Hitting from the top of the batting order, the junior posted a .425 batting average, slugging six doubles, two triples and three home runs while recording 16 RBIs, 23 runs scored and eight stolen bases. McNair was named to both the All-Sentinel and Colonial All-Division First Team for his efforts.

"I felt like my game personally really kept us in a lot of games," he said. "I try to be a team player and keep everybody up."

McNair and the Bubblers aren’t done yet.

As a team, McNair said that the goal is to win the division and make the district playoffs once again. He is also looking toward the next level.

"I've been talking to a couple coaches," he said. "I'm not looking for too big of a school. I'm more of a low-key kind of guy. But whoever wants me, I'm gonna play for."

McNair said that he'd love to play on a scholarship at the NCAA Division II level but would be open to playing at the right school at the Division III level.

"I love to play," he said. "It's just keeping the dream alive."

The Big 26 Baseball Classic will continue Sunday afternoon, as Pennsylvania looks to clinch the series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Photos: Pennsylvania, Maryland face off in 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic