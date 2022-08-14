Sports Briefs

Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

The 10-foot par putt in regulation was so crucial and the moment so important that Will Zalatoris doesn't remember screaming out when he made it, “What are they gonna say now?”

It took three playoff holes to get the answer Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and it was more along the lines of what they won't say.

Zalatoris is no longer the best on the PGA Tour without a victory.

Already a force in the majors, Zalatoris got that first win out of the way with clutch putts and smart decisions to beat Sepp Straka and capture the first FedEx Cup playoffs event.

“It's hard to say, ‘About time,’ when it's your second year on tour, but it's about time," Zalatoris said. “Considering all those close finishes, it means a lot.”

Miguel Angel Jimenez wins Boeing Classic for 3rd win of year

Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, closing with a 5-under 67 to hold off David McKenzie by two strokes.

Jimenez, tied for the lead with Billy Andrade entering the round, birdied five of the first 12 holes and parred the last six. The 58-year-old Spanish star finished at 15-under 201 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

“Two bogeys on the first nine hole of the tournament and then the last 45 holes is birdie-free,” Jimenez said. “And I make 14 birdies in the last 45 holes.”

Jimenez has 12 senior victories, winning two of the first three events this season. He won 21 times on the European tour.

“The key is to be hitting good,” Jimenez said. “And I feel confident with my game. I feel good from the tee and feel good with every club from the bag. And I played very solid. Very, very solid.”

McKenzie shot a 66. Andrade had a 71 to tie for third with Stephen Ames (69) at 11 under.

Simona Halep wins 3rd National Bank title, needs 3 sets

Simona Halep of Romania won her third National Bank Open title Sunday, beating Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

The 30-year-old Halep, also the 2016 and 2018 winner in Montreal, won her 24th WTA Tour and first since switching to Patrick Mouratoglou as her coach.

“It’s tough to compare," Halep said about the three victories. "I’m a different person. I’ve changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same. This tournament is a pretty big tournament, it’s a great tournament.

“It’s a great victory, in my opinion. I really take it with both hands. It gives me an extra boost to believe that there is more to come.”

Halep admitted earlier this season that she was considering retiring from professional tennis in 2021 after falling out of the top 10.

“When I started the year I was not very confident and I set the goal to be, at the end of the year, top 10. And here I am,” said Halep, who will jump to No. 6 on Monday. “So, it’s a very special moment. I will enjoy it. I will give myself credit. I’m just dreaming for more.”

Antron Brown races to 1st NHRA victory as team owner

Three-time season champion Antron Brown raced to his first victory as a team owner Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals.

Brown broke a 30-event drought, beating four-time defending series champion Steve Torrence in the final round for his 69th victory and first since the third race of the 2021 season. The 46-year-old Brown had a 3.902-second run at 309.49 mph at Heartland Motorsports Park.

“We kept our heads down,” Brown said. “We faced a lot of resistance, but this AB Motorsports team, we’re all one unit. I wouldn’t want to do this with anybody else. All the people that have been behind us and supported us, this means so much. It felt so good to get this win. I love it and here we come, baby.”

Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car, Troy Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Tasca beat 73-year-old John Force in the final with a 3.999 at 316.82 in a Ford Mustang for his second victory of the season and 11th in his career.

Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open

An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.

Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while fishing on the Ocean City boat Billfisher. That exceeded Thursday's 71.5-pound (32.4-kilogram) white marlin caught by Keeley Megarity of Houston while on the “C- Student” boat from Southside Place, Texas. They received $197,000 for second place, open officials said Sunday.

There were several other contest categories, including the blue marlin and tuna divisions, where the winners each won over $1.2 million, according to an open news release.

The winning 511-pound (231.8-kilogram) blue marlin was landed by Bill Britt from Sandy Spring, Maryland, who was on board the "Cabana” out of Fenwick Island, Delaware. The tuna winners were Jason Hersh of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, who fished aboard the “Southern C’s” out of Ocean City to reel in a bigeye of 247.5 pounds (112.3 kilograms) .

US women's hockey coach Wroblewski sidelined by COVID-19

The United States women’s national hockey team, which will feature 18 returning Olympians, took the ice for the first time Sunday to prepare for the world championships without new coach John Wroblewski, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Wroblewski tested positive Saturday, USA Hockey spokeswoman Melissa Katz said, and will coach remotely while spending a 10-day stretch in self-isolation. Should he be cleared, Wroblewski would travel separately to join the team in Denmark, where the U.S. opens the 10-nation tournament against Japan on Aug. 25.

“The COVID news is unfortunate, but I'll look at the positive side. I got a great look at the overall picture this week, and now I get to remove myself and process it while still making team decisions,” Wroblewski wrote in a text to The Associated Press.

Before testing positive, Wroblewski had a chance to meet the players at a series of practices last week involving Under-18, college and national team members.

“I’m excited to take this window to create development plans for some of our players that they can start to work on even during the tournament,” he added.