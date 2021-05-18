Sparrow
Sparrow, DOB - 3/3/14, loves attention, ok with some cats but would be best as only cat. Would rather have... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Margee Ensign announces resignation from Dickinson College; Judge John E. Jones to take over as interim president
Ensign said she is returning to Yola, Nigeria, this summer to become president of American University of Nigeria, a role she previously held before becoming president of Dickinson in 2017.
Ensign said she is returning to Yola, Nigeria, this summer to become president of American University of Nigeria, a role she previously held before becoming president of Dickinson in 2017.
The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.
Two K-9s alerted for explosive materials inside the courthouse about 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Wolf Brewing Co. is now officially open in the Market Square at the Legacy Park development.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Upper Allen, as well as two crashes in Perry County that resulted in drivers being flown to the hospital.
HS Track & Field: Cumberland Valley girls win Mid-Penn Championship team title; Carlisle girls tie for second as a team
Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole helped lead the Cumberland Valley girls to a Mid-Penn Championship title win Saturday, while the boys finished third as a team. Carlisle girls tied for second as a team.
The U.S. Army War College is only the latest in a series of specialized schools with military ties at the Carlisle Barracks.
A Carlisle man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon, according to State Police at Newport.
Wolf's stopped Wednesday morning at the Silver Spring Community Fire Hall, where he was joined by Democratic Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi and Silver Spring Township Fire President Doug McDonald.