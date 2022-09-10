South Middleton Township hires hydrologist to study proposed Georgetowne development

South Middleton Township supervisors Thursday voted to hire their own hydrologist to conduct a study on the site of the proposed Georgetowne development as the conditional use hearing for the project continues.

The study is intended to give supervisors another opinion on the capacity for the site to handle its stormwater and its potential for sinkholes. The consultant will be charged with reviewing the reports presented by both the developer and residents opposed to the project.

“We’ve got two sides. I want our side,” Supervisor Bryan Gembusia said.

The decision came at the end of a nearly three-hour meeting featuring testimony from John Snyder of Snyder Land Development Planning and Consulting who answered questions from Ron Lucas, attorney for project developer Falling Springs Investors.

Lucas guided Snyder through studies dating back as far as 2006 that were related to the first conditional use hearings for the project as well as Department of Environmental Protection guidelines for dealing with stormwater before moving on to drawings and reports for the project currently proposed.

Those documents and others related to the project can be found at the township website.

In a change from those earlier plans, the development will include 13 smaller rain gardens designed for the biological uptake of resources that will spread infiltration of stormwater over larger areas, Snyder said.

“The more stormwater you put in one area, you’re just asking for a failure. This takes it, spreads it out over a large area with the amended soils that are able to hold it and have biological uptake,” he said. “It’s what should be done for development in karst areas.”

Spreading out the infiltration is required for regulatory approvals and their use will reduce the potential for sinkhole development particularly in comparison to the original 2006 development plan — a plan that Snyder said could not be approved under current regulations.

Snyder said the number of lots were reduced to add more stormwater facilities to the project. The project initially called for 210 homes, but current plans show 196. In addition, some roads in the development were shifted to preserve tree lines and add safety features.

Smaller in depth than traditional retention basins, the rain gardens contain topsoil, sand and compost into which wetland-type plants are planted. The slope of the basins are gentle enough to be mowed, and mowing is done twice a year.

In his questioning, Lucas also drew attention to a 2008 Earth Resources Associates Study that concluded the development would not affect a nearby well for the township’s water system.

Snyder’s testimony came after brief testimony from Robert Slaybaugh whose backyard is connected to the proposed development site. Slaybaugh said there are areas of the property that are not planted due to the terrain’s slope and outcroppings. He also drew attention to a swale running through the property that measures about “a couple hundred” feet long and 30-feet wide and routinely leaves the southwest corner of the property damp.

Slaybaugh, who has a background as a contractor for private companies and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said he can’t understand how developers can guarantee a leakproof water management system, particularly as the project is built out over several phases.

“It’s an area that’s supposed to be protected and should be protected. We know better than to build in these areas now. It shouldn’t be built there. We know that,” he said.

The conditional-use public hearing for the proposed 206-lot single-family home subdivision between East Springville and South Ridge roads has been ongoing since 2020. Developers seek to build a large-scale development in a residential medium density zone. If approved, the conditional-use permit would also allow the use of three transferable development/rights from an agricultural and conservation district zone.

The hearing will continue on at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 and 27.