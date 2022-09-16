South Middleton School District projects

Below is an itemized list of projects that the McClure Co. has identified as “critical” or “poor” for the South Middleton School District. The company defines “critical” as projects that should be undertaken within the next two years while “poor” are projects that should be undertaken within the next two to four years. The list is broken down by building and arranged from the highest to lowest cost projects. The cost figures are estimates.

“CRITICAL” PROJECTS

W.G. Rice Elementary School

Project: Water heater replacement

Cost estimate: $45,000 to $65,000

Existing conditions: Current 1995 heater is inefficient and approaching end of useful life.

Solutions: Replace with new heater

Yellow Breeches Middle School

Project: Rooftop HVAC unit replacement

Cost estimate: $1.69 million to $1.98 million

Existing conditions: Rooftop units have exceeded useful lifespan.

Solutions: Replace units with new equipment and add air-conditioning to gymnasium.

Project: Terminal equipment replacement

Cost estimate: $1.4 million to $1.96 million

Existing conditions: Terminal equipment has exceeded useful lifespan.

Solutions: Replace old equipment with new equipment.

Project: Water heater replacement

Cost estimate: $60,000 to $140,000

Existing conditions: Water heater has exceeded useful lifespan.

Solutions: Replace with newer, more energy efficient system.

Boiling Spring High School

Project: Restroom fixtures

Cost estimate: $2.24 million to $2.69 million

Existing conditions: Bathroom fixtures and layout date from original construction. Systems appear to be in poor or failing condition.

Solutions: Renovate entire restrooms to include floors, walls, ceilings, plumbing, fixtures, dividers, lighting, HVAC and finishes.

Project: Sanitary sewer system

Cost estimate: $1.5 million to $2.5 million

Existing conditions: Sections of sanitary sewer pipe have collapsed.

Solutions: Replace sanitary sewer and water supply lines.

Project: Swimming pool mechanical systems

Cost estimate: $975,000 to $1.56 million

Existing conditions: There are four ruined compressors in the mechanical room. Chemicals from the pool are corrosive by nature. Systems have exceeded useful lifespan.

Solutions: Replace the mechanical systems with newer, more energy efficient systems.

Project: Terminal HVAC equipment replacement

Cost estimate: $350,000 to $700,000

Existing conditions: Equipment is original to the building and needs to be replaced.

Solutions: Replace equipment not addressed in 2007 high school renovation.

Project: Campus vehicles

Cost Estimate: $255,000 to $331,500

Existing conditions: Existing truck fleet does not have enough trucks capable of winter maintenance.

Solutions: Explore solutions to have an adequate maintenance vehicle fleet.

“POOR” PROJECTS

W.G. Rice Elementary School

Project: Restrooms

Cost estimate: $819,000 to $1,023,750

Existing conditions: Finishes are in fair condition. There are cracked tiles and damaged stall dividers.

Solutions: Renovate entire restrooms with new floors, walls, ceilings, plumbing fixtures, dividers, lighting, HVAC and finishes.

Project: Central heating plant

Cost estimate: $450,000 to $600,000

Existing conditions: Gas fired boilers are old and inefficient.

Solutions: Replace with newer, more energy efficient boilers.

Yellow Breeches Middle School

Project: Fire alarms

Cost Estimate: $442,000 to $530,400

Existing conditions: System is at the end of its useful life. Replacement parts hard to obtain.

Solutions: Replace with new system that is compliant with fire code requirements and provides speaker and strobe lights in all classrooms and common areas.

Project: Freestanding walkway canopies

Cost estimate: $166,400 to $208,000

Existing conditions: Pillars holding up entrance canopy are beginning to crack and deteriorate. While the cracking does not appear to be structural, it should be fixed to prevent water infiltration to the steel structure.

Solutions: Repair the cracked canopy pillars.

Boiling Springs High School

Project: Swimming pool renovation

Cost Estimate: $1.95 million to $2.44 million

Existing conditions: The pool is experiencing continual problems and should be renovated

Solutions: Repair pool leaks. Inspect and replace gutter system and filter equipment as required. Replace the decking tile, timing/scoring system, starting blocks, diving boards, locker room systems as needed.

Project: Exterior windows

Cost Estimate: $868,400 to $1,042,080

Existing conditions: The windows are original and in poor condition causing leaks. Some exterior doors are in poor condition and should be replaced.

Solutions: Replace front, aluminum framed windows. Replace select exterior doors.

Project: Automatic temperature control system

Cost estimate: $681,200 to $885,560

Existing conditions: The system controls are outdated and incompatible with other buildings in the district.

Solutions: Replace the old system with controls that are more efficient.

Project: Major air handling systems

Cost estimate: $670,000 to $871,000

Existing conditions: The heating and ventilation systems for the gymnasium and locker rooms appear to be original to the 1976 construction.

Solutions: Four systems have only about five years of useful life. The athletic wing systems need to be replaced and cooling and dehumidification provided.

Project: Central heating system

Cost estimate: $650,000 to $1,170,000

Existing conditions: At the time of the survey, one or possibly two boilers were not operational. The current boilers date from 2000 and are near the end of their useful lifespan.

Solutions: Replace the current boilers with new, more energy efficient systems.

Project: Athletic field structures/scoreboard

Cost estimate: $624,650 to $749,580

Existing conditions: The fieldhouse roof is starting to link and there have been reports of generator failures.

Solutions: Replace the roof. Replace the generator with new system sized to meet the needs.

Project: Building façade

Cost estimate: $332,475 to $398,970

Existing conditions: The bricks and pointing are beginning to fail in sections of the walls.

Solutions: Provide brick repointing and new brick for areas that are exhibiting failure.

Project: Central chilled water system

Cost estimate: $325,000 TO $650,000

Existing conditions: The cooling tower appears to have scaling on its surface.

Solutions: The tower should be cleaned and the fill media may need to be replaced. The system could be upgraded to greater efficiency.

Project: Water heating loop

Cost estimate: $260,000 to $520,000

Existing conditions: System needs an upgrade.

Solutions: Upgrade the system.

Project: Security, access control and camera system

Cost estimate: $234,000 to $304,200

Existing conditions: System could use an upgrade.

Solutions: Upgrade the system.

Project: Sidewalks and curbing

Cost estimate: $156,000 to $187,200

Existing conditions: There are sections in front of the building by the gym entrance and courtyard that show signs of settlement and cracking, creating a tripping hazard.

Solutions: Select and repair damaged or deteriorated sections or do a complete replacement.

Project: Plumbing fixtures

Cost estimate: $97,500 to $390,000

Existing conditions: Fixtures are manual flush with no low-flow systems. Restrooms and urinals do not appear to be ADA compliant.

Solutions: Replace all restrooms with updated fixtures and layouts. Replace all shower heads with low flow fixtures.

Project: HVAC maintenance

Cost estimate: $65,000 to $84,500

Project: Water heater replacement

Cost estimate: $39,000 to $78,000

Existing conditions: The water heaters in the school vary from 1976 Ford electric units to 2006 condensing tank types to 2012 high temperature kitchen units. Most heaters have a 15- to 20-year life span.

Solutions: Determine if a centralized distribution system is warranted. Replace the electric units that are 45-years-old.

Districtwide Suggested Improvements

Project: Lighting upgrades

Cost estimate: $666,000 to $789,400

Existing conditions: The lighting fixtures are in good condition throughout the district.

Solutions: Retrofit existing fixtures with new LED lamps to improve energy efficiency.

Project: Power system study

Cost estimate: $514,835 to $617,802

Existing conditions: Current systems lack studies to identify potential failures and hazards.

Solutions: Conduct a study to optimize the system and identify problem areas. Consider replacing transformers with more energy efficient models.

Project: Plumbing upgrades

Cost estimate: $162,500 to $510,000

Existing Conditions: Fixtures are manual flush, not low-flow.

Solutions: Replace toilet valves, urinal valves and lavatory faucets with low-flow models.