Snow print story

A major snowstorm rolled into central Pennsylvania and the Northeast on Wednesday at a key moment in the coronavirus pandemic, days after the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests per day.
Snowfall totals reached 5-6 inches across Cumberland County by 6 p.m. Wednesday, with ABC27 forecasters calling for steady snow throughout the night in the region.
The state issued speed limit restrictions on the highways in the area Wednesday afternoon, hoping to limit traffic while snow plows started their work to clear roadways.
“We urge the public to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “Fewer vehicles on the road allows our teams to focus on keeping the roads open for critical movements, not only of the vaccine, but also our emergency responders, medical professionals, and those needing these services.”
State meteorologist Jeff Jumper advised Pennsylvanians on how to stay safe during the storm that was expected to bring heavy, wet snow.
“We are no stranger to snowstorms, but parts of the state have not seen this much snow in two to three years,” Jumper said. “Be sure to dress in layers, wear a hat, and take frequent breaks while digging out from the snow today into tomorrow to avoid overexertion.”
The final snow total predictions still ranged from 1-2 feet from various forecasts as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The storm was poised to drop as much as 2 feet of snow in some places in the Northeast by Thursday, and the pandemic added new complexities to officials’ preparations — deciding whether to close testing sites, figuring out how to handle plowing amid outdoor dining platforms in New York City streets, redefining school snow days to mean another day of learning from home, and more.
“Our theme today ought to be, ‘If it’s not one thing, it’s another,’” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said as he gave residents storm guidance that’s new this year — mask up if you help your neighbors shovel.
Still, officials said they didn’t expect the winter blast to disrupt vaccine distribution, which began Monday for frontline health care workers, the first group of Americans to get the shots. The first 3 million shots are being strictly limited to those workers and to nursing home residents.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that the government is tracking the vaccine shipments precisely, has staffers already in place to receive them and believes the companies transporting them can navigate the storm.
“This is FedEx, this is UPS express shipping. They know how to deal with snow and bad weather. But we are on it and following it,” he told Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”
The National Weather Service said the storm was “set to bring an overabundance of hazards from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast,” including freezing rain and ice in the mid-Atlantic, heavy snow in the New York City area and southern New England, strong winds and coastal flooding, and possibly even severe thunderstorms and some tornadoes in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
The heaviest snowfall was expected in central Pennsylvania, where forecasters in Harrisburg said a six-decade-old record for a December snowfall could be broken. But some areas from West Virginia to Maine could get a foot of snow — for some, more than they saw all last winter. In New York City, officials braced for the biggest storm in about three years.
