SMT Turkey Trot in New Cumberland

SMT New Cumberland Turkey Trot

Runners participate in the 2017 SMT Turkey Trot in New Cumberland.
  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 25
  • Time: 9 a.m.
  • nueLocation: New Cumberland Borough Park, Front Street and Geary Avenue, New Cumberland, Pa.
  • Online: http://smtturkeytrot.org
  • Details: The SMT Turkey Trot is a fun 5K run/walk through the borough of New Cumberland. The race also features the Cranberry Challenge within the Turkey Trot 5K. This family-friendly event will have you run to different stations where you tackle fitness tests in order to continue in the race.
