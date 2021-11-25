 Skip to main content
Small plane crashes in western Pennsylvania leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

GROVE CITY — A small plane crashed near a landfill in western Pennsylvania, killing one person and injuring another.

The single-engine Cessna 210 went down around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area near the Grove City airport in Mercer County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Authorities have not said if the plane had departed from the airport or if it was trying to land when the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FAA and state police.

The names of the two people aboard the plane have not been released. The injured person was being treated at a hospital for burns and related injuries, authorities said, but further details on their condition were not disclosed.

