Sleigh ride art for A1

Silver Spring Township hosted a Winter’s Night & Sleigh Rides event Wednesday at the Silver Spring Fire Department featuring sleigh rides, holiday lights, vendors, kids’ crafts and live music. Above: Alex Szymanski, 2, and Cameron Szymanski, 5, both of Mechanicsburg, visit Santa Claus during the Silver Spring Township Winter’s Night & Sleigh Rides event Wednesday at the Silver Spring Township Fire Department. Left: Horses pull a wheeled-carriage of riders. For more photos from Wednesday’s event, see page A7.
Silver Spring Township