 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Spring Township

Sleigh ride art for A1

  • 0

Silver Spring Township hosted a Winter’s Night & Sleigh Rides event Wednesday at the Silver Spring Fire Department featuring sleigh rides, holiday lights, vendors, kids’ crafts and live music. Above: Alex Szymanski, 2, and Cameron Szymanski, 5, both of Mechanicsburg, visit Santa Claus during the Silver Spring Township Winter’s Night & Sleigh Rides event Wednesday at the Silver Spring Township Fire Department. Left: Horses pull a wheeled-carriage of riders. For more photos from Wednesday’s event, see page A7.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News