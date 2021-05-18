Sibert, Freedman hold leads in court races

Editor's Note: This story was updated with the latest totals as of Cumberland County's 10:25 p.m. update.

The potential for a race for judge in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas in the November general election is up in the air.

Michelle Sibert and Kathy Silcox appeared on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.

With all precincts reporting, Sibert leads Silcox by a slight margin in in-person unofficial voting in the Democratic ballot. Sibert had 5,557 votes to Silcox’s 5,383.

Sibert’s held a more significant lead in Republican voting carrying 14,833 votes to Silcox’s 11,461.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The unofficial vote total includes only in-person vote totals. Across the county, 9,450 Democrats requested mail-in ballots and 6,483 were returned as of Monday afternoon. Republicans requested 5,032 mail-in ballots and had returned 3,578 ballots as of Monday.

Silcox and Sibert are seeking to fill the seat of Judge Thomas Placey. Pennsylvania judges can keep their seats by facing a retention vote every 10 years. Placey, who is facing accusations of erratic behavior in the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline, did not file to be retained.