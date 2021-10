Shippensburg will host its annual Halloween parade Tuesday, Oct. 26 on King Street in the downtown area.

The parade is organized by the Shippensburg Kids Event Committee. Individual registrations begin the night of the parade at 5:30 p.m. at 129 East King St. The parade begins at 7 p.m.

The parade had to be rescheduled from its original date of Oct. 23 because PennDOT declined a road closure request submitted to the Shippensburg Borough.

