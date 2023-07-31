Shippensburg Fair draws people with tractor pulls Jul 31, 2023 55 min ago 0 1 of 24 Denny Stoner of Chambersburg, left weighs his truck before his pull in the 4,500 pound weight class on Friday evening during the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Shippensburg Fair on Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Matt Hauck of Middleburg weighs his tractor before his pull on Friday evening during the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Shippensburg Fair on Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Brandon Varner of Spring Run adds extra weight to the front of a truck on Friday evening during the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Shippensburg Fair on Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Kevin Utt of New Tripoli drives his tractor to the starting line on Friday evening during the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Shippensburg Fair. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Spectators relax on Friday evening during the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Shippensburg Fair. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Shane Scott of Shippensburg drives his New Holland 8560 on Friday evening during the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Shippensburg Fair. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Spectators watch the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Shippensburg Fair. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel The 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls were held at the Shippensburg Fair on July 28. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Ryan Varner of Spring Run weighs his tractor before his pull on Friday evening during the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Shippensburg Fair. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel The 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls were held at the Shippensburg Fair on Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel The 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls were held at the Shippensburg Fair. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel The 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls were held at the Shippensburg Fair on Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel The 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls were held at the Shippensburg Fair. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Spectators gathered Friday evening for the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Shippensburg Fair. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Tyler Shives of Shippensburg weighs his truck before his pull on Friday evening during the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Shippensburg Fair. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Chris Eutzy of Shippensburg drives his truck on Friday evening during the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Shippensburg Fair. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel The 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls were held at the Shippensburg Fair on Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Denny Stoner of Chambersburg drives his truck on Friday evening during the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls at the Shippensburg Fair. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel The 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls were held at the Shippensburg Fair on Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Tyler Shives of Shippensburg drives his truck on Friday evening during the 2023 Truck & Tractor Pulls. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel The Shippensburg Fair included rides, games, carnival food and live entertainment. The multiday event also featured livestock shows, craft judging and farm equipment displays. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Kids take a ride during the Shippensburg Fair on July 26. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel The Shippensburg Fair featured games. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Kids ride one of the carnival rides at the Shippensburg Fair on July 26. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Related to this story Most Popular Cumberland County GOP votes to suspend, expel committee members On Saturday, the Cumberland County Republican Committee voted to suspend or expel nine members over their support of unendorsed incumbent Coun… Police looking for man filming women inside Shippensburg Aldi's A review of in-store surveillance showed a man taking an up-skirt photograph or video of a female shopper inside the store. Police investigate shooting at Middlesex Sheetz Two people were shot near the Sheetz in Middlesex Township on Wednesday night, according to Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack. Sirens for Service: Cumberland Goodwill EMS chaplain joined service after daughter's roadside death "It haunted me that she died by the side of the road with no one praying for her and holding her hand," Chaplain Mary Dutchess with Cumberland… Alejandro twins embody Carlisle Summer League vision every game night Twins Davion and Javion Alejandro help before, during and after every Carlisle Summer League game night, embodying the league's vision of buil…