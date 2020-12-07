For me, one of the Farm Show’s most fun events is the Sheep to Shawl competition.
While competitors race to sheer a sheep and turn wool into textiles, people of all ages crowd into the arena and talk to each other for hours. It’s almost like stepping back in time. People discuss spinning techniques, wool quality and the final products — which are always works of art.
The fact this event has never lost popularity is a testament to the power of watching raw materials become useful items.
