Sheep to Shawl

Participants works on making their shawls as crowds fill the stands of the small arena during the Sheep to Shawl Competition Dec. 2, 2020, at the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

For me, one of the Farm Show’s most fun events is the Sheep to Shawl competition.

While competitors race to sheer a sheep and turn wool into textiles, people of all ages crowd into the arena and talk to each other for hours. It’s almost like stepping back in time. People discuss spinning techniques, wool quality and the final products — which are always works of art.

The fact this event has never lost popularity is a testament to the power of watching raw materials become useful items.

