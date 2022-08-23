 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shae Bennett, sr., mid/back, Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs’ Shae Bennett, front, drives the ball down the field as Wyoming Area’s Kari Melberger applies pressure during the first half of the 2019 PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals at Whitehall High School.

While Eickhoff captained the Bubblers’ attack, Bennett was the general of head coach Kortney Showers’ back line, helping the Bubblers pitch 16 shutouts across their 20 wins. Bennett also generated her share of offensive production with seven goals and six helpers. Her ability to assist in all facets translated to an All-State Class A First Team nod.

