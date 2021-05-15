September
September will be joining our rescue on May 22nd in search of his forever home. He was born on January... View on PetFinder
A Carlisle man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon, according to State Police at Newport.
The names on the list include some of the earliest students enrolled at Carlisle.
Carlisle Police are looking to identify a man they say defecated in a parking garage before leaving the scene last week.
A working plan to rehabilitate an historic Mechanicsburg meeting place into a “community hub center” has been set in motion by the Turning Poi…
The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.
Margee Ensign announces resignation from Dickinson College; Judge John E. Jones to take over as interim president
Ensign said she is returning to Yola, Nigeria, this summer to become president of American University of Nigeria, a role she previously held before becoming president of Dickinson in 2017.
Carlisle Borough Council sends Rep. Barb Gleim a letter opposing legislation on transgender women in sports
“By advocating for policies that would effectively undermine women’s sports, the borough would violate its own ordinance. HB972 is not a bill of exclusion, but one of protection," Gleim said.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Upper Allen, as well as two crashes in Perry County that resulted in drivers being flown to the hospital.
Today's Sentinel police log includes chicks found in pet carrier in Upper Allen, an assault arrest in Lemoyne and a crash investigation in Perry County.
Wolf's stopped Wednesday morning at the Silver Spring Community Fire Hall, where he was joined by Democratic Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi and Silver Spring Township Fire President Doug McDonald.