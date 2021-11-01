 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel shout-outs (Nov. 2)

  • 0

Carlee Collier

Red Land Girls Soccer

After netting the game-winning goal in Red Land’s 2-1 playoff-opening win over Fleetwoord Oct. 25, Collier scored the golden goal, the game’s only tally, in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Gettysburg, clinching a state-playoff berth for the Patriots.

Ben Tyler

Camp Hill Football

The senior’s diving interception, in which he grabbed the ball off a teammate’s leg, helped the Lions defeat Trinity 7-0 Friday and came in at No. 5 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 later that evening.

Brady Olsen

Boiling Springs Boys Soccer

With two goals in Saturday’s 7-0 win over Pequea Valley in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals, Olsen moved into a tie atop the program’s career points list with 147.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News