Sentinel shout-outs (Nov. 2)

Carlee Collier

Red Land Girls Soccer

After netting the game-winning goal in Red Land’s 2-1 playoff-opening win over Fleetwoord Oct. 25, Collier scored the golden goal, the game’s only tally, in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Gettysburg, clinching a state-playoff berth for the Patriots.

Ben Tyler

Camp Hill Football

The senior’s diving interception, in which he grabbed the ball off a teammate’s leg, helped the Lions defeat Trinity 7-0 Friday and came in at No. 5 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 later that evening.

Brady Olsen

Boiling Springs Boys Soccer

With two goals in Saturday’s 7-0 win over Pequea Valley in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals, Olsen moved into a tie atop the program’s career points list with 147.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0